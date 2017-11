https://freespeechtwentyfirstcentury.com/2017/11/19/researchers-view-on-the-case-ilja-janitskin-his-human-rights-are-violated/

I was blessed to conduct an interview with Finnish newspaper publisher Ilja Janitskin; we were able to discuss his unjust house arrest, the corruption of the Finnish government, and his plans to defeat all attempts to stifle his human right to free speech.