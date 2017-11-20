‘I felt gross’: Second woman accuses Al Franken of inappropriate touching

A second woman has come forward to accuse Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of inappropriately touching her.

CNN reports that 33-year-old Lindsay Menz, now a resident of Frisco, Texas, claims that Franken grabbed her buttocks inappropriately in 2010 while she was attending a Minnesota State Fair.

Menz said that she and her husband met Franken at the fair, and she asked her husband to snap a photo of the two of them.

“[Franken] pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear,” Menz tells CNN. “It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek. It wasn’t around my waist. It wasn’t around my hip or side. It was definitely on my butt.”

Menz said that the interaction with Franken made her feel violated.

“I felt gross,” she told CNN. “It’d be like being walking through the mall and some random person grabbing your butt. You just feel gross. Like ew, I want to wash that off of me.”

“I was upset,” said husband Jeremy Menz after the incident. “I wasn’t happy about it in the least. He was already gone and I wasn’t going to confront him. But yeah — I was in shock, really.”

Franken’s office says that the senator has no recollection about his interaction with Menz, but it said that he felt sorry that she came away from their interaction feeling disrespected.

This is the first woman to come forward and accuse Franken of groping her while he was a U.S. Senator. Last week, Leeann Tweeden alleged that Franken inappropriately tried to kiss her and then had a photo taken of himself groping her breasts while she slept when the two were on a USO tour together in 2006.