Virginia synagogue vandalized in late-night mischief

Two people broke into an Orthodox synagogue in Norfolk, Virginia, and spent two hours wandering its halls and vandalizing the inside of the building.

The late-night high jinks were captured by surveillance cameras placed in the B’Nai Israel Congregation’s hallways.

The man and woman entered the synagogue through an unlocked front door at 10:45 on Tuesday evening, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

The report said the synagogue had been “burglarized and vandalized,” without providing further details.

According to local ABC affiliate 13 News Now, the pair wandered B’Nai Israel’s halls before sitting in the hallway smoking and drinking. When they left, they stole some synagogue property, including two hats that belonged to congregants.

In a statement, synagogue president Jeffrey Brooke said in a statement his congregation was “saddened” by the incident, and said the facility’s cameras captured high resolution footage of the perpetrators.

“We are working closely with the Norfolk Police Department and appreciate how seriously they have taken this incident. We are confident that the case will be resolved by arrests,” Brooke said, adding that “measures have been taken to improve security at our premises.”

“Whoever did that garbage does not represent the rest of this community,” Daniel McNamara, who lives near the synagogue and knows people who attend services there, told ABC affiliate 13 News.