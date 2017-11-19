Sheeple Turn a Blind Eye While Psychopaths Grave Dance, Mock Them

By

The following video shows footage from the memorial service for Dallas police who were allegedly “shot” by super-carpenter gunman and dwarf Micah Johnson in the summer of 2016. Using Findagrave.com as a research tool, we find no burial record for Johnson, though it has been a year and a half since his “death” by robot. The clip shows George W. Bush openly grave dancing and mocking the whole scene. Even Presidente Obama gets shits and giggles out of it. Biden strikes me as more of a proto-psychopath as at least he has the presence of mind to stay restrained and kind of looks away in embarrassment. This little performance was foreshadowed in I Pet Goat in 2012.

The scene at Orlando after the Pulse nightclub synthetic fraud is even worse as the Crime Syndicate’s captured police moles and useful idiots engaged in another grave-dance mockery to celebrate their deception. A known characteristic of psychopaths is their open disdain for other people.

The Bush Bloodline

Barbara Bush’s mom, Pauline Pierce, was friends with satanist Aleister Crowley — maybe more than friends. Pauline had a reputation of being a bit on the wild side in the ’20s. It has been reported that she and Aleister were in France together around September/October of 1924. Upon return to America, Pauline gave birth to Barbara Pierce on June 8, 1925. They look like peas of the same pod. Nothing to see here, move along? Nothing would surprise me anymore. Barbara Bush was known to make some statements that were down right addled, such as shown in the meme below.

And who can forget George H.W. Bush’s duping delight at Gerald Ford’s funeral where he spoke about a “deluded gunman who killed President Kennedy.” It is my contention that the assassination of John F. Kennedy was a coup d’etat and that H.W. played an operational role in it. Ford was involved in the Warren Report cover up.

Next, watch George W. Bush wipe his hands on Bill Clinton’s shirt as they work the crowd in Haiti. W. was the perfect man for the job in our inverted world.