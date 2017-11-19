Far-right protesters drowned out by counter-rally in Boston

Three people were arrested at a far-right rally for free speech in Boston on Saturday, police said.
The “Rally for the Republic” went ahead despite being denied a city permit for the gathering. Boston’s mayor, Marty Walsh, said a road race was planned Saturday in the area, which was the reason for the city denying the protesters permission to demonstrate in the area. Organizers refused to delay their protest to Sunday, the mayor said.
#BPDUpdate: Relative to today’s event on Boston Common, there were 3 arrests. Two individuals charged with Disorderly Conduct and a third for Assault & Battery on a Police Officer.
A similar rally in August was overwhelmed by thousands of counter-protesters.
Expecting possible violence, Boston police deployed in large numbers to the Commons park area, and formed in a line separating the latest protest from what some estimated to have been several hundred counter-protesters.