Fans hope Ringo Starr gives some more love to Israel

There’s been a slew of concert announcements in recent days, and one very tantalizing rumor — that Ringo Starr is in advanced negotiations to perform in Israel next year.

The news about a possible late spring performance by the former Beatles drummer was reported by the Israel Hayom daily, and couldn’t be confirmed with any local promoters.

Since 1989, Starr has toured with different variations of Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band.

He released a new single in July, on his 77th birthday, entitled, “Give More Love,” followed by his nineteenth studio album in September, also called “Give More Love,” featuring Paul McCartney and other collaborators.

Other than Starr, some of the confirmed, upcoming concerts include Britain’s Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, otherwise known as Rory Charles Graham, whose single, “Human,” was a major hit, and was followed by “Skin.” His performance will be on May 16 in Menora’s Mivtachim Arena.

On the more electronic, techno side, Norwegian DJ Kygo will appear on December 2, at the Tel Aviv Convention Center, the same night as Canadian electronic band Holy F***, which will play Levontin 7 in Tel Aviv.