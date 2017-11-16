UK theater receives 20 claims of Kevin Spacey’s ‘inappropriate behavior’

The Old Vic said Thursday it had received 20 claims of “inappropriate behavior” against Kevin Spacey, who was artistic director at the prestigious London theater for over a decade.

“The investigation resulted in 20 personal testimonies shared of alleged inappropriate behavior carried out by Kevin Spacey,” the theater said in a statement.

The “20 personal allegations of incidents” range from 1995 to 2013 and the theater said it was not able verify any of them. Spacey became artistic director at the Old Vic in 2004 and stepped down in 2015.

All the alleged victims are young men over 18 years old, and all but four of the alleged victims are former staff of the theater.

In all but one case the complainants say they did not report them at the time. One man says he reported an incident to his manager, who did not act on the information.

The theater said that some of the victims felt they had not been able to come forward and that Spacey “operated without sufficient accountability.”

“This is clearly unacceptable and The Old Vic truly apologizes for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely,” it said.

“The investigation found that his stardom and status at The Old Vic may have prevented people, and in particular junior staff or young actors, from feeling that they could speak up or raise a hand for help.”

The theater set up a helpline when the first allegations about the two-time Oscar winner came out earlier this month.

It promised to introduce a new set of guidelines on inappropriate behavior, establish a new reporting system and provide more guidance and training.

It said its victim support counseling service would be open to anyone “affected” during Stacey’s tenure.

“We will foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice,” Nick Clarry, chairman of The Old Vic, said in a statement.

Artistic director Matthew Warchus said the allegations had been “a shock and a disturbing surprise to many of us” and voiced hope that they would help the industry as a whole.

“It is incorrect, unfair and irresponsible to say that everybody knew. But as a result of the investigation, what we have learnt is how better to call out this behavior in future,” he said.