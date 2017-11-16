Texas Church Shooting Update, And On To The Next Mass Event

By

Nov. 9, local ABC news station KSAT ran a story about an Austin businessman who’s going to raise $2.5 million to rebuild the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, following the mass shooting event on Nov. 5 that “virtually destroyed” it.

Yet, just three days later on Nov. 12, we learn that community volunteers from varying fields of expertise transformed the church into “a beautiful memorial that celebrates and pays tribute to the lives that were lost.”

Volunteers reportedly worked around the clock to remove chairs, pews and equipment from the chapel. The walls were painted white. Windows and ceiling tiles were replaced and carpet was removed so the floor could also be painted white. All this was done less than one week after the shooting.

Cleaning up crime scenes involving murder is a serious matter — especially when it involves 26 fatalities and 27 wounded. Such crime scenes are handled by licensed bio-hazard professionals, and completing a large job may take days to finish. OSHA standard CFR 29 1910.1030 states, “Personnel associated with bio cleanup must be trained, immunized and properly equipped to do so.”

So it’s curious, to say the least, that “volunteers” showed up just a few days after a mass casualty event like this and dealt with pews and carpet that would have been soaked with human blood. It defies logic that something like this would be left to “volunteers.” The photo of the church beforehand shows just how heavily carpeted it was.

The New Nationalist (TNN) bird dogged through additional particulars concerning the burial of gunman Devin Kelley in Guadaloupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke’s family cemetery. The creation of the Kelley’s online memorial at Gravefinders.com was done by one Sonja Brannen, according to the website. In addition to memorializing Kelley, Brannen also did the memorials for all of the 26 victims of the church shooting.

TNN has not been able to turn up evidence that Brannen is a member of the community or involved with the church. However we have done open source searches of the media’s coverage of the cemeteries used to bury the church members, and when available it matches the Brannen memorials.

Brannen somehow quickly rounded up burial cemetery citations and other details on 27 individuals. In fact, she had this information well before the funerals were announced. The shooting took place on Nov. 5, and Brannen had the burial information for Annabelle Renae Pomeroy up the same day Nov. 5 [scroll to bottom of page]. She had the cemetery information on 10 of the others, including Kelley, the very next day. These people probably weren’t even out of the coroner’s office yet.

Another Mass Shooting: Cornell, California

Meanwhile, a mass shooting in Rancho Tehama, California, on Tuesday was virtually ignored by the media until Wednesday. The story goes that the white male shooter killed his wife, buried her under the floorboards of his house and then went on a shooting rampage around town that ultimately killed five people. One of his targets was an elementary school.

Aerial footage of the school on the day of the event shows campus is deserted, save for just a few police. No ambulances. At minute 1:30 we see police casually walking around like they just returned from the donut shop.

A witness made this incredible statement to the media: “He’s a really strong kid,” Ferreira told the station. “I didn’t know he was shot for a good 30 minutes until I got up to walk to the office in the classroom and I saw he had bloody clothes. He started crying and I informed the teacher that he was shot.”

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist and was republished here with permission.