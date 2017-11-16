Berkeley Student Paper Praises Story Of 30yo Man ‘Impregnating 15yo Boy’

By Chris Menahan

A columnist for the UC Berkeley student paper The Daily Californian wrote an article praising a fictional pederastic relationship between a 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.

The writer, Michelle Zeng, then followed it up with an article titled, “Stuff I’ve shoved up my holes: Ranked.”

Here’s a rundown of her first piece from The College Fix:

Michelle Zheng, author of The Daily Californian column “Sex on Tuesday,” published an article earlier this week on the topic of “fanfic,” or fan fiction, a genre of literature in which popular character adventures are composed by fans of the work rather than the original creators themselves. “At age 7,” Zheng wrote, “my first encounter with fan fiction was in the form of an epic, 20-chapter whirlwind romance on Hiromu Arakawa’s ‘Fullmetal Alchemist.’ From the couple’s first, tentative kiss, to their passionate lovemaking, I prayed for their happily ever after, and they got one — in the form of a pregnancy.” “While you could find this plotline in any dime-a-dozen bodice ripper,” Zheng continued, “this specific rendition featured a 30-year-old man falling in love and somehow impregnating a 15-year-old boy.” According to Zheng, while the story does have “problematic aspects,” it is nevertheless an example of fan fiction’s “ability to allow exploration of difficult and sometimes taboo sexual desires through familiar characters.”

Zheng goes on to say that “fan fiction offers the opportunity to safely explore controversial works on topics such as incest, bestiality, pedophilia and abuse.”

“We are not born knowing how to confront our sexual desires and identities. Fanfic provides a safe avenue for us to work through our complicated wants without having to actually foist them upon ourselves,” Zheng says.

Commenters weren’t sure what to think:



Zheng followed it up with this gem:

She created a large list of objects, from a “jumbo yellow glue stick” to a “rounded black whiteboard marker” to an “Oral-B Hummingbird Flosser,” starting at age 11:

Here’s the hilarious comments:

Parents, this is what happens to your children when they go to Berkeley.