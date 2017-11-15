Report: Roy Moore (White Freemason) Was Banned from YMCA for Stalking Teenagers, in Addition to Shopping Mall

Alabama journalist Glynn Wilson wrote that rumors of Roy Moore’s inappropriate preying on teenage girls was a well-known by many in Alabama and he indicates another shoe may drop. From the New American Journal (by way of The New Yorker Magazine):

A former prosecutor who worked alongside Moore in the early 1980s told CNN it was known at the time that Moore dated high school girls. “It was common knowledge that Roy dated high school girls, everyone we knew thought it was weird,” former deputy district attorney Teresa Jones told CNN in comments aired Saturday. “We wondered why someone his age would hang out at high school football games and the mall … but you really wouldn’t say anything to someone like that.” Sources tell me Moore was actually banned from the Gadsden Mall and the YMCA for his inappropriate behavior of soliciting sex from young girls. If Moore keeps lying, that story will soon come out in a big way too.

The New York Times confirmed others remember regularly seeing Moore at the YMCA:

On Monday night, Ms. Abney said she recalled Mr. Moore, the embattled Republican Senate candidate, being a regular presence in the mid-1980s at the Y.M.C.A. There, she said, he was often talking to much younger women — women that “appeared to be high school on up,” she said — in an exercise class she was enrolled in. “I’m not saying he was trying to pick them up. It just did not look appropriate.” “I truly believe these women,” Ms. Abney added of the women who have come forward to accuse him of misconduct in recent days. “This type of behavior is highly unacceptable and deplorable in our leaders.”

Emphasis added. It seems Roy Moore’s desire to pursue underage teen girls was in overdrive. How many more teenage girl shoes need to drop before the Republican National Committee stops funding Roy Moore’s campaign? Because thus far, they are sticking by their man:

About a dozen national party staffers are on the ground in Alabama, handling field organizing duties for next month’s special election between Moore and Democratic nominee Doug Jones, an RNC official told BuzzFeed News. A spokesperson declined to comment when asked if the RNC’s investment was being reevaluated in light of another woman coming forward to accuse Moore of sexually assaulting her in 1977, when she was 16. She is the second woman in recent days to say Moore initiated an unwanted sexual encounter when she was a teen. Moore has denied any wrongdoing. BuzzFeed News has reached out to more than a dozen RNC representatives Monday to ask about the party’s continued support of Moore. Bill Palatucci, the RNC committeeman from New Jersey, wrote in an email that he was not aware of any internal discussions about Alabama.

Jen Hayden is a writer for DailyKos.