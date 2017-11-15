Donald Trump (White Idiot, White Freemason, Zionist) won’t pull his Roy Moore endorsement until he hears Sean Hannity’s (White Freemason, Zionist, White Idiot) final judgement: report

Roy Moore’s Senate candidacy may end up resting in the hands of Fox News host Sean Hannity.

White House sources tell CNN that President Donald Trump is waiting to see how conservative opinion on Moore develops in the coming days before he decides whether to pull his support for Moore’s candidacy.

“Behind the scenes, the President and his advisers are closely watching the developments in Alabama’s special election, two sources close to the White House and a White House official said,” CNN reports. “That includes, in particular, the reaction of influential conservative supporters such as Fox News host Sean Hannity.”

Hannity on Tuesday night gave Moore 24 hours to clear up charges that he had molested multiple teenage girls when he was in his 30s. Hannity said that if Moore didn’t satisfactorily explain himself, then the Fox host would withdraw his support for his candidacy.

“You must remove any doubt,” Hannity said Tuesday. “If you can’t do this, then Judge Moore needs to get out of this race.”

Five women have now come forward to claim that Moore made sexual advances toward them when they were teenagers, and two of them claimed that Moore tried to force them to touch his genitals.