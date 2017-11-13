Sean Hannity’s (White Idiot, White Freemason, Zionist) Advertisers at Fox News Are Dropping Like Flies

Five major companies that have advertised on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show publicly distanced themselves from Hannity over the past two days by either removing their ads or indicating that they will not advertise on his show in the future.
These public statements — from 23andme, ELOQUII, Keurig, Nature’s Bounty, and realtor.com — come in the wake of Hannity’s support for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore and his suggestions that the four women who accused Moore of sexual misconduct this week are lying.
Good afternoon @Keurig. You are currently sponsoring Sean Hannity’s show. He defends child molester Roy Moore and attacks women who speak out against sexual harassment. Please reconsider.
Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show.
.@ELOQUII As if @seanhannity‘s propaganda & racism weren’t enough, now he defends alleged child molester Roy Moore. Not very stylish!!! Will you please pull ad $? I will boycott any brand that doesn’t.#FireHannity @FireHannity @FactsOnFox@rejecthannity
Hi there! Hannity is blocked from our advertising list. If we can help with anything else, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at social@eloquii.com.
We’ve received inquiries RE: advertising on Hannity. We are not running TV advertising on Hannity. We continue to closely evaluate where we advertise.
We can confirm that we do not have advertisements running on this program.
In August, Media Matters called on Hannity’s advertisers to stop financially supporting his lies and extremism and warned that Hannity’s volatility made him a business risk. The companies that spoke out this week join Cadillac and E-Trade among other brands that no longer wish to be associated with the Fox host.
Hannity’s advertiser losses from the late summer are part of the reason Fox’s revenue has begun to drop precipitously.
UPDATE: After the publication of this post and as Hannity began encouraging a counter boycott against companies that said they would no longer advertise on his show, Realtor.com deleted its tweet and published a statement saying the company would “continue to place ads across a broad range of networks, including Fox News and its top shows.”