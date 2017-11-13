http://www.thedailysheeple.com/chaos-in-detroit-undercover-cops-battle-each-other-in-sting-operation-gone-wrong_112017

This weekend, a big “embarrassment” is festering inside the Detroit Police Department after undercover units from two separate police precincts exchanged blows during a sting operation gone wrong.

Fox2 says it all started when two special operations officers from the 12th Precinct were posing as drug dealers to entrap city residents in a ‘push off’.

The officers were working in Andover on Detroit’s east side, known for high drug activity.

As officers from the 12th Precinct pretended to be dope dealers, two special operations officers from 11th precinct showed up pretending to be customers. As the deal went bad, the 11th precinct officers ordered the 12th Precinct officers to the ground not knowing that they were fellow colleagues.

That is when all hell broke out and we’ll let Fox2 describe what happened next:

FOX 2 is told the rest of the special ops team from the 12th Precinct showed up, and officers began raiding the drug house in the 19300 block of Andover. But instead of fighting crime, officers from both precincts began fighting with each other. Sources say guns were drawn and punches were thrown while the homeowner stood and watched. The department’s top cops were notified along with Internal Affairs. One officer was taken to the hospital.

Taryn Asher, Fox2 Anchor/Reporter in Detroit, shares her story of what went wrong…

In a rare incident of ‘blue on blue violence’– this is something that is rarely discussed nevertheless happens. Each officer is now under investigation- as the top brass of the police department and internal affairs have now started their investigations. Nevertheless, top brass of the Detroit Police Department declined to comment and said more details next week.

Bottom line: The story is still developing and we suspect this incident could gain more attention when the ‘reported body-cam footage’ is released.

