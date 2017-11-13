An Infographic That Shows The Healing Power of Cat Purrs

By Alanna Ketler

Cats have been human companions for at least 4,000 years. Worshipped as gods in ancient Egypt, it’s easy to see how they developed a reputation for arrogance. It’s not that cats are entitled, it’s that they do what they want, when they want, and where they want it — okay, so maybe they are a little entitled. As cat owners, we do what we can to cater to their needs, ensuring they have food and water, plenty of love, and a clean box to poop in. But what makes a cat worth all this effort?

Someone who dislikes cats or simply doesn’t understand their appeal might question why anyone would give so much to a creature who doesn’t even greet them at the door, but this relationship between cats and humans isn’t all take and no give; our kitty companions give us something in return, and it’s more than just head rubs, cuddles, and cute little meows (though that’s payment enough for most cat lovers). In addition to these signs of affection, they actually emit a healing frequency when they purr.

That’s right, those little jerks are healers, too.

If you own a cat, have you ever noticed that, after a really bad day, your cat will cuddle up to you to give you some love? Personally, when I am feeling down, it’s as if my cats have an extra sense and they can just tell something’s wrong. They will come sit near me and stare, sometimes they sit on me, and most of the time they purr, really loudly. In some way or another, they are there with me and offering support, and it always makes me feel better. It’s impossible to say if they truly mean to comfort me, but it certainly feels like they do, so that’s what I choose to believe.

Believe It or Not, There Is Some Science to This

A cat’s purr emanates a frequency in the range of 20–140 Hertz, known to be therapeutic, which means any nearby humans may be benefitting from these vibrations. The power of a cat’s purr has been linked to lowering stress, reducing risk of heart attack, decreasing symptoms of Dyspnoea (difficulty breathing), and even strengthening bones. People have been surprised that, even when badly injured, a cat will purr loudly, as if to assist its own healing process. A cat’s purr doesn’t always indicate happiness.

An interesting publication, one of multiple, explains why this may be the case, it was published in the Journal of Acoustical Medicine Society of America in 2001, titled, The Feld Purr: A Healing Mechanism?

Petting your cat can also reduce stress by calming down your nerves. This sound and frequency can also help to lower blood pressure, speed wound healing, prevent infection and swelling, and heal muscles and tendons.

If you put a cat and a bunch of broken bones in the same room, the bones will heal.”

Cats are healers, whether you like them or not. It seems that unless you’ve actually owned a cat, it’s hard to understand why they are so amazing, but once you have, you wonder why you didn’t get one sooner! These fluffy little creatures are certainly worth having around for company, friendship, and of course, good vibes.

This article originally appeared on Collective Evolution.