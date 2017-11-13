Adelson won’t back Bannon’s attempts to oust GOP incumbents

WASHINGTON — The billionaire casino magnate and GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson said on Monday that he will not support Steve Bannon’s attempts to buck Republican leadership and try to unseat the party’s incumbents from Congress in 2018.

“The Adelsons will not be supporting Steve Bannon’s efforts,” Andy Abboud, a family spokesman, told POLITICO. “They are supporting Mitch McConnell 100 percent. For anyone to infer anything otherwise is wrong.”

Jewish leaders whom Adelson is close to last month excoriated McConnell when his former aides mounted a campaign against Bannon, alleging that he was an anti-Semite and a bigot.

Adelson’s announcement comes just one night after Bannon spoke at the Zionist Organization of America’s annual gala — a right-wing pro-Israel organization to which Adelson has long donated large sums of cash.

Bannon was set to introduce Adelson and his wife Miriam, but the couple did not attend the event. According to POLITICO, one person close to the family said Adelson was concerned that his making a public appearance with the former White House chief strategist would be perceived as approval of Bannon’s highly-publicized endeavor to rock the Republican establishment.

Bannon nevertheless praised Adelson lavishly at the gala dinner.

Speaking at the Values Voters Summit last month, Bannon declared “war” on the Republican Party: “It’s not my war, this is our war and y’all didn’t start it, the establishment started it,” he said. “It’s a season of war against a GOP establishment.”

Adelson reportedly met with Bannon in October for several hours, as the Breitbart head openly courted wealthy donors to help with this offensive.

And yet Adelson, for his part, has not exactly been anti-establishment throughout his history of giving.

In the past, he has helped bankroll the Republican National Committee and scores of GOP candidates, like Newt Gingrich and Mitt Romney.

Adelson, who is Jewish, also contributes generously to the Republican Jewish Coalition and other pro-Israel groups.

Since Trump made Bannon his campaign CEO in August 2016, the head of the inflammatory Breitbart News has been a major source of controversy.

His deemed his own website the “platform of the alt-right” — a loose collection of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other hateful groups — and is seen as helping foment support for US President Donald Trump among that base. He has been accused of both anti-Semitism and of providing a platform for noxious views.

On Sunday night, he told the crowd at the ZOA gathering that he fully supported their cause, implicitly rebuffing those allegations. “I am not a moderate, I’m a fighter,” Bannon said. “That’s why I’m proud to stand with the State of Israel. That’s why I’m proud to be a Christian Zionist. ”