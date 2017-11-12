Cop suspected of using fake warrant to rob home

An officer from the Israel Police’s Special Patrol Unit was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of using a fake warrant to carry out a robbery under the guise of a search.

The officer, a resident of southern Israel, allegedly used a forged search warrant in September to enter an apartment in Tel Aviv, where he pocketed tens of thousands of shekels in cash.

Following the officer’s arrest, which came after a police investigation into the alleged incident, the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court extended his remand for five days.

An attorney for the officer, who is suspected of robbery and breach of trust, said his client denied the allegations.

“The officer was surprised by his arrest. He denies all the suspicions and claims that he has no connection to the incident and that this is a mistake,” the officer’s lawyer said.