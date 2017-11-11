‘We’re From Facebook’s Revenge Porn Pre-Crime Division, and We’re Here to Help.’

By

Naturally, the Age of Selfies has ultimately led to “revenge porn.” It can take many forms, but typically it goes something like this: Boy meets girl; boy and girl eventually have sexual relations; boy takes playful porno-style pics of girl; girl eventually breaks up with boy; boy vengefully posts those playful porno pics on social media for everyone in her network to see.

Revenge porn can also take the form of non-consensual peeping Tom type imagery that can be uploaded to websites or emailed to spouses or bosses in order to humiliate or intimidate the subject.

There’s also a practice by despicable untermensch types searching for potential sources of bad publicity and embarrassment so as to extort, cyber-harass, dox or control other individuals. This is also called organized brown-stoning and is a tool of Crime Syndicate ops. [See Jason Goodman’s interview with the Vegas Madam.]

Then there is also something called “realcore,” or amateur pornography for profit, that uses images without consent.

This foul behavior is actionable for civil lawsuits. Criminal laws involving revenge pornography have been slow to emerge but are finally gaining traction. For example, several well-known revenge-porn websites, including IsAnyoneUp and the Texxxan, have been taken down in response to actual or threatened legal action.

Reacting rather slowly and in response to political and legal pressure, Google in June 2015 announced it would remove links to revenge-porn websites on request. Microsoft followed suit in July. The issue has been clouded and gamed by First Amendment free speech issues. The New Nationalist (TNN) holds that the non-consensual publication of hardcore pornographic imagery has nothing to do with free speech. This is akin to identity theft.

It seems sensible solutions to “revenge porn” have taken hold. But, naturally, advocacy groups have sprung up that seem driven by other agendas. These rights groups have studies out claiming that 10% of women under the age of 30 have been victimized by revenge porn. Really, 10%? That figure sounds highly exaggerated to a thinking person, even in Selfie World.

Hence, a new pre-crime solution has emerged that is more about playing on paranoia and fear. Incredibly, the lemmings are being set up to submit their nudies and private porn to Facebook BEFORE any revenge porn offenses have occurred so they can be digitally “fingerprinted” and blocked. Sure, we totally get the importance of removing this material, but this strategy falls into the realm of pre-crime, which is increasingly becoming one of the newest scams in our New World Order society.

It’s truly hard to imagine that any sensible person would pass on private material of any kind to Facebook, and yet they do. But Carrie Goldberg, a New York-based lawyer who specializes in sexual privacy, said: “We are delighted that Facebook is helping solve this problem – one faced not only by victims of actual revenge porn but also individuals with worries of imminently becoming victims.”

In this pre-crime scheme, users must first complete an online form on the e-safety commissioner’s website outlining their concerns. They will then be asked to send their porno pictures to the commissioner on messenger while the e-safety officer notifies Facebook of the submission. Once Facebook gets that notification, a community operations analyst will access the image and hash it to prevent future instances from being uploaded or shared.

So now it’s not just the ex-boyfriend who can ruin your life. It’s a federal government agency and a corporation led by a globalist Jewish man named Zuckerberg. They all possess your most compromising secrets. Didn’t pay your taxes? Support BDS? Have non-establishment political views? Want to run for political office someday or become an executive at a Fortune 500? Forget about it.

This could easily be used as reverse-revenge porn as well. If you are a man, just imagine your intimate sex photos with your paranoid, neurotic ex-girlfriend or wife being stored in Facebook’s pre-crime files.

Furthermore, isn’t storing all of this compromising imagery in one location catnip for hackers? Just sayin’. And here’s an important question: If the submitted images depict illegal acts, will they be reported to or shared with investigators?

A real campaign against revenge porn would involve public service messages on TV, in social media feeds, in schools, etc., that remind people of the potential long-term ramifications of playful porno pics and over-sharing on social media. Horror stories of ruined lives could help to discourage risky bedroom behavior. But that’s not what’s in play here. Rather, the strategy of TPTB is to remove all personal responsibility of the individual, infantilize them and control them, either directly or indirectly.

And — well, well, well — we also learn that hashing or shared databases of unique digital fingerprints can be used to deal with “extremist” and boogeyman “terrorist” content online. So we can now see where Facebook is headed with all this.

As P.T. Barnum said, “There’s a sucker born every minute.”

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist and was republished here with permission.