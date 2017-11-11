Leaked Report Shows 50% Rise in No-Go Zones in Sweden

The number of areas classed as “vulnerable” by Swedish police has risen from 15 to 23 in two years, according to leaked documents held back from release by Sweden’s national police chief.

(Breitbart)

Police hoped that increased resources would have reduced the number of “vulnerable” areas — typically migrant-dominated neighbourhoods which have been turned into virtual no-go zones as a result of rampant drug trafficking, gang crime, and religious extremism.

But the classified report, which was produced by the intelligence department of Sweden’s National Operations Department (NOA) and has been seen by Dagens Nyheter, showed that law enforcement has been helpless to halt the spread of criminality and extremism.

Police forces “find it difficult to carry out [their] mission” in neighbourhoods classed as “vulnerable”, according to NOA’s research, for a number of reasons which include “an unwillingness of the population to participate in legal proceedings”.

Local media reported that the Police Board intended to publish the updated list of vulnerable areas last month, but national police chief Dan Eliasson prevented its release.

“This information is very sensitive,” a source said of the report.

“Eliasson is making every effort to get the results turned around, but they have been going in the wrong direction.”

“There is an atmosphere of crisis and management recognises the need to present a credible plan of action,” the source told Dagens Nyheter.

In February, U.S. President Donald Trump was scorned by the establishment and media in Sweden after he told a rally that the Nordic nation is “having problems like they never thought possible” as a result of mass migration.

But just hours after the president’s speech in Florida, riots in which cars were set ablaze and shops were looted broke out in the notorious “vulnerable” zone of Rinkeby.

In April, Breitbart London reported that dozens of homes in the Stockholm suburb were no longer receiving postal deliveries after the company responsible judged the neighbourhood, where a majority of residents were born overseas, to be too dangerous to send their staff.

Construction on Rinkeby’s fortified police station was put on hold in March as authorities could not find a contractor willing to send his workers to the site as the area was “too dangerous”. Many officers due to be stationed there fear they will be targets on their daily commutes, and will likely not be able to travel on public transport.

In 2015, Breitbart London reported from Rosengård, a no-go suburb of the migrant-populated and heavily government subsidised Malmö, that the newly-built police station was closed and not a police officer was to be seen in the area.

Swedish feminists have also been moving out of the no-go zones of Husby and Tensta following intimidation from local Muslim men.