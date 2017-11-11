Jewish woman, 70, has head smashed into wall in London anti-Semitic attack

https://www.timesofisrael.com/jewish-woman-70-injured-in-london-anti-semitic-attack/

A 70-year-old Jewish woman was hospitalized with concussion after being attacked by an assailant who called her “Zyd,” Polish for “Jew.”

The male attacker smashed her head into a brick wall while shouting “Zyd” during the attack on Saturday afternoon in London’s Stamford Hill neighborhood, which has a large Orthodox Jewish population, the London-based Campaign Against Anti-Semitism reported on its website.

The incident was first reported by the London chapter of the Shomrim Jewish neighborhood-watch organization.