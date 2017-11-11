Empire recalls 5 tons of contaminated kosher chicken breasts

(JTA) — Empire Kosher Poultry is recalling approximately five tons of raw poultry products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, including metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

The department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a statement about the recall Friday, adding that the suspected contamination at the Pennsylvania-based factory — one of the largest producers of kosher poultry in North America — may have introduced metals into the products feared affected.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the at-risk products, though those with concerns about illness should contact a health care provider, the service’s statement said. Customers who have bought the products suspected as affected should dispose of them or return them.

The raw chicken breast products being recalled were produced and packaged on Nov. 2 and include tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless,” marked as sellable before Nov. 14, 16 and 17.

The problem was discovered on Nov. 2 by an establishment employee who observed foreign material in a chicken breast while performing routine duties, the Department of Agriculture statement said.

“The establishment took corrective actions to recover products before reaching commerce,” it added.