BDS SEEKS TO TAKE DOWN GALILEE OLIVE OIL BUSINESS WITH FACEBOOK CAMPAIGN

A small olive-oil business based in northern Israel has become one of the latest targets of anti-Israel activists and has spent the past week battling efforts to discredit its produce.
The campaign against the Yavne’el-based Galilee Green began on November 2, the centenary of the Balfour Declaration that paved the way for the establishment of the State of Israel.
The timing of the launch of the campaign by supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement was no coincidence – several online posts mentioned the milestone as a launchpad for their efforts to demonize the business.
Dozens of Facebook users have bombarded the Galilee Green Facebook page urging people not to buy their products, based on their claims that the products come from “stolen land” and “stolen olives” as well as far more virulent accusations.
“Ironically, we work with Kibbutz Deganya Alef,” Galilee Green president and CEO Rabbi Shmuel Veffer told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday. “The land the trees are on was purchased from the Ottoman Turks before WWI and the Balfour Declaration. Our offices are in Yavne’el on land purchased by Baron Rothschild from the Turks and Yavne’el was founded in 1901. The land here and at Deganya was rocky and barren of trees.”
Veffer and his wife, Chana, founded the company together with Nili and Arnie Abrahams, all of whom are immigrants from Toronto, Canada.
The first bombardment of messages, many in the form of one-star reviews, succeeded in bringing Galilee Green’s 5-star rating down to 3-stars.
But loyal customers promptly fought back with posting glowing 5-star reviews on the page, bringing the rating back up to 4-stars as of Thursday afternoon.
Galilee Green and its supporters have been reporting certain posts to Facebook, based on the social media giant’s rules against harassment, hate speech and threats. Facebook has removed some of the posts and responded to Galilee Green with a form letter outlining procedures of blocking people from the page and adjusting privacy settings. But the amount Facebook has removed is only a small portion of those posted, and thus the most effective countermeasure has been the groundswell of positive reviews issued in response to the BDS campaign.
“My grandfather’s flower shop in Holland had a Jewish star and Jude painted on his window in an attempt by the antisemites to shut down his business,” Veffer remarked. “In the end, they survived by hiding for three years. After the Nazis were defeated, they came out of hiding with their six children and reopened the flower shop. Now it’s my turn to have the haters trying to destroy my business, simply because I’m Jewish.”
Veffer said he has received support from across the globe, including from Rena Nickerson, general manager of SodaStream Canada – a company that was famously targeted by BDS over its principal manufacturing facility, which used to be located in Mishor Adumim in the West Bank.
“This olive oil company, Galilee Green, exemplifies grace under pressure,” Nickerson wrote in a Facebook post. “Please help them in their fight against antisemitism as they are experiencing a new wave of attacks now. You can help by reporting reviews you find to be hateful and untruthful to FB.”
NOVEMBER 2, 2017
DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER SETS OUT ON US CAMPUS TOUR TO COMBAT BDS
By JOY BERNARD
Panelists discuss the threat of cultural BDS at an event in Los Angeles
Roger Waters looms large in Hollywood panel on cultural BDS
By KELLY HARTOG
Under pressure, Houston town untethers hurricane relief from BDS test
By MICHAEL WILNER
jesus
Wisconsin becomes latest state to pass anti-boycott Israel law
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Watchdog explores correlation between academic boycott and antisemitism
By TAMARA ZIEVE
REPORT: IRANIANS BUILT A NEW MILITARY BASE IN SYRIA
PurplePopcorn
2h
NIZAMI CAUCASUS// INEVITABLE AND IMMINENT DOOM Pathetic and hysteric Zio-Satanists and Saudis, You are dead you just don’t realize it, yet! Saudi Arabia and the Z entity stand no chance against the Persian might. Might and greatness based on rich culture ,patience, diligence, intelligence and endless resources will easily wipe out the two barbaric, lazy, inferior and retarded entities. The Z entity is just a hot air balloon inflated by means of false propaganda and with support of anglo-saxon circles. But soon, very soon, sooner than you ever thought your cities will turn to smoking rubble and you will drown in your own red liquid! Though A lot of zio and saudi red liquid is going to be spilled, the land will be grateful as fertilization effect will turn these countries to gardens. The memory of the former satanic inhabitants will be preserved in the names of new cities which will be erected by the liberators: tel sodomy and riad will turn to Yarkon-Abad and Saud-Abad respectively.
THIS NORMAL LIFE: THE PRICE OF MEMORY
OliveBeer
4m
Although I am happy your mother is safe, you do realize that California is mostly desert, and people survive only because of heavy irrigation waters brought down from the Rockies and even from such places as Hoover Dam. Electrical power from the dam is a byproduct, which also enables people to live in the desert regions of southwestern U.S. (I live in Florida where we also have fires during the winter dry season, but which is normally a reasonably wet state.
ISRAEL TO EMBARK ON DIPLOMATIC OFFENSE AGAINST HEZBOLLAH AND IRAN AT UN
BenZion
1d
Will the Muslim-Arab states finally stand behind the State of Israel and its eagerness to achieve peace and security throughout the region, or will their inherent anti-Israel stand prevent them from demanding, along with the State of Israel, that the Islamist warlords of Iran be prevented from spreading their evil designs upon the region and the world….??
OUR WORLD: HOTOVELY AND THE ICEBERG
GoldPin
1d
Fly in the ointment: not true that ‘The vast majority of American Jews support Israel’. If they did, no way they would have voted hussein for president.
MILA KUNIS SAYS LOCAL REFUSED TO LET HER SEE CHILDHOOD HOME IN UKRAINE
GreenLocomotive
18h
What’s new here ? Ukrainian and anti semites are synonymous.
KREMLIN: PUTIN, TRUMP AGREE TO CONTINUE FIGHTING ISIS IN SYRIA
GreenFlask
5h
My bet is that this statement was written by the Kremlin alone.
IRAQI FORCES LAUNCH OFFENSIVE TO RECAPTURE LAST TOWN IN ISIS CONTROL
johan eary
39m
May the Iraqi forces, serving the interests of Iran and may Isis both be blessed with success over each other.
MIDDLE ISRAEL: WAS THE BOLSHEVIK REVOLUTION A JEWISH PLOT?
OliveHammer
4h
I don’t know if it was a Jewish plot in Russia, i never cared about it, but i can say with 100% sureness that a stalinist occupation of Poland was made mainly by Jews. Up to 70% of communist functionaries in Poland after 1945 were Jews. Google for such CIA reports like COMMENTS ON WORLD JEWRY and STATUS OF JEWS IN POLAND. It was documented even in the CIA archives that were lately published by Trump. Would be nice if our government finally mentioned financial reparations from Israel for the stalinist genocides and repressions in years 1939-1941 and 1945-1953.
BEDUIN DIG IN AGAINST GOVERNMENT’S INTENTION TO CRACK DOWN ON POLYGAMY
GreenCupcake
1d
it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine
SHE’S AN AFRICAN AMERICAN RABBI WITH SOUTHERN BAPTIST ROOTS
PurplePlane
8h
A Woman can’t be a rabbi
EDITOR’S NOTES: THE END OF THE CONSIGLIERES
Ltc Howard
1d
Yaakov Katz appears to be using the Jerusalem Post as a vehicle for his idiotic political observations. I am more afraid of the police-media [convict by leak an allegation] technique to destroy Israel that I am of the Palestinian Authority utilizing the world court to criminalize every member of the IDF. There is a famous scene depicting a prisoner of war camp where the security was a German plant there to spy on the prisoners plans to escape. Possibly Yaakov Katz serves a similar function for the unelected detractors of the current Israeli administration.
WORLD’S LARGEST AERIAL EXERCISE TAKES TO THE SKIES IN SOUTHERN ISRAEL
BornInUSSR2
1d
Don’t understand why our government let the Polish antisemites to train here
LEBANON’S PRESIDENT AOUN TELLS SAUDI ENVOY FORMER PM HARIRI MUST RETURN
RedBoomerang
22h
Return so they can kill him? I don’t think so.
ADL: DATA SUGGEST SPIKE IN ANTISEMITISM ACROSS US
AL3
3d
More likely the watershed moment for anti-Semitism was Obama’s lynching of Israel at the UN. Much more significant than a bunch of nobodies in Charlottesville
ANALYSIS: HERE ARE 5 JEWISH TAKEAWAYS FROM ELECTION DAY
RedCoathanger
10h
OMG, JPost thinks Israel is the 51st US state.
