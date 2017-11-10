Texas Church Shooter Buried in Sheriff’s Family Plot?

By

Using the on-line gravesite database Findagrave.com, Twitter’s @deepstvte on Tuesday revealed the surprising final resting place of Texas church shooter Devin Patrick Kelley.

To preface, Kelley reportedly drove a great distance to methodically slaughter the entire congregation of ex-grandmother-in-law’s Baptist church in rural Sutherland Springs, a literal ghost town with a population of just 400.

Despite his unspeakable act of evil waged on this tiny rural community, and though he had no apparent ties to the area, it seems Kelley was buried just a few miles north of the church in Guadalupe County.

Imagine it. A mass killer quickly slated for burial near the scene of his suicide, near the locale of his gruesome crime, rather than near his home. Kelley hailed from New Bruanfels, 75 miles north.

Equally odd, Kelley’s final resting place is within the plot of a family named Zwicke, reports indicate. A New Nationalist source gave us heads up that Zwicke is also the name of Guadalupe County’s sheriff. Why? What’s the connection?

This link provides a list of cemeteries in Guadalupe County. The name Zwicke is not there, but it does appear on a list of small family plots within the county. It’s located on Fritz Zwicke Road, and at left is a photo. Fritz Zwicke was born in 1875 and was the patriarch of an extended Texas family, ancestral records reveal [Zwicke family members in the 1940 census for Guadalupe County]. Son Arno can be seen in the family cemetary photo.

The caveat is, of course, that there’s always a chance the Findagrave page is a hoax designed to trick truthers. Such a hoaxster would need on-the-ground knowledge of who, what and where. It includes the widely circulated photo of Kelley, a pale man with no apparent ears. Twitter’s @deepstvte suggested Kelley’s Findagrave page went up quickly, the day after his killing spree.

To date, there are no other available burial reports or details. Don’t hold your breath waiting for the mainstream media to offer any information on this topic.

Certainly Sheriff Arnold Zwicke or someone from that family could verify whether a mass-murdering monster is indeed laid to rest their family cemetery alongside beloved ancestors; and, if so, why? If not, then where did the mysterious Kelley’s body end up?

A Nod to Astute Researcher Wolfgang Halbig

I’ve learned a lot from Wolfgang Halbig. While his detractors muddy the waters, engage in slurs and a victimization stance, Wolfgang, who was in law enforcement, works the case like Sherlock Holmes. He focuses on the anomalies and the improbabilities and proceeds from there.

Halbig’s methods are brilliantly laid out in a new documentary called “Dear Wolfgang: Sandy Hook Revisited.” There was — and is — so much black magic and misdirection in the Sandy Hook story that this documentary might actually be a good starting point for new truthers. It demonstrates the application of critical thinking when examining events. The documentary was constantly scrubbed from Youtube, but fortunately it’s now appearing on some mirror sites. If the video below is no longer available, try doing a Web search with title to bring it up elsewhere.

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist and was republished here with permission.