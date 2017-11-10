Defining a Religion

By Ron McVan

From the earliest times of prehistory down to the present day, men and women have expressed their deepest convictions about the universe, truth, soul, spirit and mortal life and death in worship and symbol. All the arts have been brought into the service of religion: architecture, sculpture, painting and writing, music, craft and costume. All religions from their inception make claim that they are the one and only true ‘Holy Path’ to higher spiritual awakening. Makes no difference that there can only be one ‘All High God Creator’, every religion wants to claim him as their own exclusively. It is apparent that time does not determine the legitimacy of a religion. A religion can be as rooted as the tens of thousands year old prehistoric pagan religions or as recent as the two thousand year old Christianity or more recent one hundred and fifty year old Mormon church and Mary Baker Eddy’s Christian Science Church, or just decades old as the Church of Scientology, or even the brief inspired moment that someone puts their finger in the air and proclaims that they have had a miraculous revelation with God and must instantly form a new religion (as if we did not have enough to cover the subject already). If age has anything to do with the legitimacy of a religion then the earliest pagan religions would be indisputably supreme above all others. If we use the standard of the number of followers to a religion then the Buddhist religion would be at the top of the list. The amount of stone constructed churches of worship does not seem to be a factor of any significance to the spirituality that a religion contains but does create the illusion of authority. Does morality determine the social acceptance of a church above others? It would be impossible to convince a follower of Islam that Judaism is superior in morality to their own faith or that Islam and Jewish religions are superior to Christianity or Christianity to Buddhism or Hindu.

What exactly is religion anyway? We talk about the Great World Religions of today but what of spiritual significance makes them greater than any other religions which contain the same exact common themes such as human existence, eternity, and reality, spirituality, morality and God? Do the kinder, gentler religions hold higher ground than those more forceful? If that be so, then Christianity and Islam and the Judaism with their long long legacy of bloodshed would be on the bottom of the list for certain.

To me, who believes the Bible and profess myself a Christian, a defense of the wickedness of the Israelites in murdering so many thousands under the pretense of a command from God is altogether Abominable and Blasphemous. Why did Christ come? Was it not to abolish the Jewish imposture? Was not Christ martyr’d because he taught that God loved all men and was father and forbade all contention for worldly prosperity, in opposition to the Jewish scriptures, which were only an example of the possibility of Human beastliness in all its branches?” (Artist, poet and spiritual mystic) William Blake

The study of religion reveals that an important singular feature of a religion consists of a longing for value in life, a belief that life is not accidental or meaningless. The search for meaning leads to faith in a power greater than man, and finally to a universal or superhuman mind which has the intention and will to maintain the highest values for human life. If these particular features are found within a religion no matter how old or new that religion may be, would this not constitute its own worthy standing as an accepted religion? Every religion must start at some particular point, place and date in time. When Christianity began to develop from out of the Mithric and Orphic religions during Roman times, it was considered a whacko rebellious underground cult and clearly viewed as a dangerous influence in the empire. The founding Christians lived in constant fear of their lives as did the Pagans from Christians once Christianity became the ruling power of Rome. The more recent Mormons likewise lived in fear from both Christians and Pagans when in America in the 1800’s it was deemed lawful to shoot Indians and Mormons without legal consequences. It is the hope of all new religions that society would support it. If it does not meet social acceptance then it is left to meet the challenge and test of time no matter how important or significant that religion or how presumably bogus it may really be.

If religion is as old as thinking man, as does seem likely, then its origins are so remote that it is improbable much evidence will appear to explain humankind’s true accurate beginnings at this late date in time. No religion to this very day can say with absolute authority how humankind all began and yet no religion can start without a beginning. Each religion forms its own educated guess or complete fabricated fantasy as to how the human experience from its origins all began. Some will tell you that human life and earth was started with a big bang in the cosmos, or with two prototype humans Adam and Eve, or that we migrated here from another planet in spaceships, or that we evolved out of primordial slime, or from monkeys. One story seems as fantastic as the other. Who is to say that one religion is more accurate and sophisticated in its thinking than the other? For instance, some quite primitive African Negro religions believe in a supreme God, while many advanced Buddhists do not. Most all religions are rooted in their prehistoric prototypes of a period lasting roughly from 500,000 B.C.E. to 10,000 B.C.E. Within that long span of time, much has been lost while perhaps some things have been gained. The original Christians of the founding holy land are hardly anything like Christians of today, whether that is good or bad is left to one’s own contemplation.

The newest modern religion will still draw strongly from the past. To some degree the old religions must adapt to the needs of current times. The distantly rooted pagan religion of Wotanism finds itself today in an historical period of its own race and cultural decline and so a stronger emphasis in that religion is made for a deeper consciousness into the roots of its ethnic ancestral past, while it continues to strive in meeting the needs of the present spiritual awakening and illumination of its followers. The high god Wotan was always a ‘Clan Deity’ and as such, those who are driven with strong tribal convictions to their roots and cultural heritage, find that needed and necessary ethnic spiritual and indigenous common ground through the folkish pantheon of gods in Aryan Asgard (Divine realm) under Wotan. One will find the exact same motivation in the religions of the American Indians, Judaic religion, Islam, Asiatic ethnic religions and Hindu’s of East India to name a few. Even though some of the mentioned religions may let other races into their fold at times, the essential ethnic core and identity remains of the founding tribal race and their specific ethnic customs, traditions and mythology.

Wotanism today is unique among its related Asatru and Odinist counterparts in that Wotanism leans more toward Pan Aryanism and not locked solely into the very brief 300 year history of the Viking age. Some overlook the fact that Wotanism spans thousands of years and not an upstart religion of Viking times. In Wotanism one will find more ‘syncretism’ which is a name given to any attempt to combine many diverse religious elements into a new system of spiritual faith and belief. In other words, Wotanism is constantly broadening its horizons by combining or fusing other relative Aryan indigenous spiritual, historical and cultural elements. Gnosticism, Hermeticism, Druidism, Pythagoran teachings, and connections with Celtic, Slavic, Olympian and early ancient Egyptian pantheons. Even some connections to its roots in Atlantean culture can be found contained in modern Wotanism.

Religion is that mental state which ‘enables man to apprehend the infinite under different names’, and the science of religion is the attempt to retrace the development of the names given to the gods. A religion should never let itself become intellectually or spiritually stagnant by becoming piously overzealous in blind faith or narrowly focused. It is better to know than to believe. We should therefore seek to know and to demonstrate all that we can know. One should be careful never to fall victim to “priest-craft”. Priest-craft always takes away the joy of worship. It stifles individual spirituality, truth and justice, and divorces morality from religion. Its tragedy is that it forces honest and true men to fight against God, since God is made to be the ally of the priests. The essence of priest-craft is the rise of a group of religious leaders who by their lofty elevated titles claim to alone control privileged access to God. Priest craft can easily turn an otherwise healthy religion into a vain personality cult, and by so doing, will forfeit its true worth and focus in the process. Of priest craft, Voltaire had this to say:

Revealed religion is the product of ignorance and deceit, as the work of clever priests making use of human stupidity and prejudice in order to rule over men.”

The true and lasting religions are born of the blood and focus upon improving the mind, body, soul and spirit of man with an ever ongoing quest for truth, and Wotanism certainly falls in that category. In these current anti-heroic anti-Aryan times of over reactive liberalism and run amuck political correctness Wotanism is frequently challenged as promoting Aryan supremacy and provoking violent behavior. Surely Wotanism is a religion of the courageous at heart and holds to strong heroic ethics. It does not condemn non-Wotanists to death as many mainstream religions do, nor does it condemn other races for that matter. The attacks upon Wotanism are wholly unjust and unsound, and it remains interesting to note that such claims are never aimed at other religions where it would be more rightfully and accurately directed.

The Jewish Talmud and Torah, and Jewish Encyclopedia are virtually dripping with blood, violence and vengeance against non Jews. In the first Testament of the Christians one will also find it to be literally loaded with violence, cannibalism, pornography, genocide and vengeance of the cruelest savagery and torment against its enemies. Then of course we have the Islamic faith which openly makes it clear to all non-adherents of Allah that they deserve the worst possible death! Death to all infidels! Early paganism was no exception but one will find that in the paganism of today the blood lust is nonexistent and that speaks for Wotanism as well. Wotanism will always retain its heroic ethic and aspirations to valor, courage and boldness but does not direct vengeance upon those who are simply not Wotanists or of other races. There is simply no relevance whatsoever to such derogatory claims. In Wotanism one will not find the human deviations such as cannibalism and child molestation, genocide, wrathful blood lust and or the Authoritarian “Our way or no way” smug bigotry found in the Semitic religions. This has always been an ongoing problem amongst the many religions of the world and the cause for centuries of bloodshed and “IT MUST STOP!” All of this “My religion is better than yours” or “We are more Godly and holier than you” or “My God is the real God” “or ” We are going to kill all enemies of our faith”…. IT IS BULLSHIT! PURE UNADULTERATED BULLSHIT! Until man lifts himself from his ignorant blind faith and comes to the realization that most all religions eventually lead to the Godhead, the friction and “us against them” violence will continue and ultimately the entire world will self annihilate in nuclear war as a direct result of such arrogant stupidity! It is not the religion that counts; it is spirituality and the depth of that spirituality that counts! What earthly good is a religion if it does not lift you from the dead material world and your earthly animal beastliness and spiritually connect you with the divinities and highest realms of God consciousness? Below are a few samples of the extreme hate and violence promoted by some of the world religions as a case in point:

THE JEWISH TALMUD:

“If a heathen (gentile) hits a Jew, the gentile must be killed.” Sanhedrin 58:b

“Jews may rob and kill Non-Jews” Baba Meza 24:a

“When a Jew murders a gentile, there will be no death penalty. What a Jew steals from a gentile he may keep.” Sanhedrin 57:a

“All gentile children are animals.” Yebamoth 98:a

“Jesus mother was a whore.” Sanhedrin 106:a

“Jesus is in hell, being boiled in “hot excrement”. Gittin 57:a

“A Jew may have sex with a child as long as the child is less than nine years old.” Sanhedrin 54:b

“When a grown-up man has intercourse with a little girl it is nothing. Kethuboth 11:b

“Christians, Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, etc. who refuse to abandon their religious beliefs and become slaves of the Jews will be killed. Jewish leaders are attempting to persuade Gentles to adopt the ‘Noahide Laws’. These laws forbid Gentiles, Islam,

Hinduism, Buddhism and all other religions as forbidden religions.” Zechariah 14:9

“If it can be proved that someone has betrayed Israel three times, or has given the money of Israelites to the Akuma, (non-Jews) a way must be found after prudent consideration to wipe him off the face of the earth.” “Even a Christian who is found studying the law of Israel merits death.” Choschen Hamm 388:15

“Baptized Jews are to be put to death.” Sanhedrin 59:a “Christians are to be killed because they are Tyrants.” Hilkhoth Teschubhah III:8

“Jews must never cease to exterminate the Goyim; they must never leave them in peace and never submit to them.” Zohar 1,39:a

“All Jews are obliged to unite together to destroy Traitors among them.” Ibidem X:7

“The one object of all the actions and prayers of the Jews should be to destroy the Christian Religion.” Pesachim 49:b XI

“The Jews are called human beings, but the non-Jews are not humans. They are beasts.” Baba Mezia, 114:b “The souls of non-Jews come from impure spirits and are called pigs.” Jalkut Gadol 12:b

A Common Jewish Prayer for the Coming of Their Vengeful Messiah:

“Pour out thy anger upon nations that know thee not, and upon the kingdoms which do not invoke thy name; Pour out thy indignation upon them, and let thy wrathful anger take hold of them; Persecute and destroy them in anger from under the heavens of the Lord.”

THE CHRISTIAN BIBLE:

“I will corrupt your seed and spread dung upon your faces!” Mala 2:3

“Take all the heads of the people and hang them up against the Sun.” Numbers 25:4

“For I the Lord am a jealous God.” Numbers 25:4

“The Lord is a man of War!” Exodus 15:3

“They shall fall by the sword: their infants shall be dashed in pieces, and their women with child shall be ripped up!” Hosea 13:16

“Does not the good Lord create evil? Yes! I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil: I the Lord do all these things.” Isaiah 45:7

“The Lord will rejoice over you to destroy you and to bring you to naught.” Deut. 28:63

“And thou shalt eat the fruit of thyne own body, the flesh of thy sons and of thy daughters, which the Lord thy God hath given thee…” Deut. 28:53

“But in the cities of those nations which the Lord your God, is giving you as your heritage, you shall not leave a single soul alive.” Deut. 20:16

“Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live” Exodus 22:18 (The quote that was responsible for the Largest Holocaust ever experienced by and upon mankind, causing the death of millions upon millions to die in the most horrible tortures conceivable from the beastly piously twisted human brain!

THE ARAB QURAN:

“Fight and kill the idolaters wherever you find them.” (Allah’s statement)

“As for him (a disbeliever in the Oneness of Allah) who does wrong. We shall punish him, and then he will be brought back to his Lord; who will punish him with terrible torment.” Quran 18:87

“The Quran teaches to go out and create murder and mayhem in the name of Islam. This is a common theme in the Quran. In fact, killing and dying in the name of Islam is considered the ‘supreme success’.” Quran 9:111

“We will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve, because the set up with Allah that for which He has sent down no authority and their abode is the fire, and evil is the abode of the unjust.” Quran3:151

“Verily, those who disbelieve from among the People of the Book and the idolaters will be in the fire of hell, abiding therein. They are the worst of creatures.” Quran 98:6

“O ye who believe! Fight such of the disbelievers as are near to you and let them find hardness in you; and know that Allah is with the righteous. Quran 9:123

“And fight until there is no more Fitnah” (those who do not worship Allah) Quran 8:39

“Fight and slay the pagans wherever ye find them, and seize them, beleaguer them, and lie in wait for them in every stratagem (of war).” Quran 9:5

“O you who believe! Do not take the Jews and the Christians for friends; they are friends of each other; and whoever amongst you takes them for a friend, then surely he is one of them; surely Allah does not guide the unjust people.” “Christians believe in a triune God, while Islam rejects this concept as blasphemous. They do blaspheme who say Allah is one of three in a Trinity, for there is no god except One Allah.” Surah 5:73

One must wonder if the current president of the United States Barack Obama [obviously this article is dated] ever really understands the Quran when he studies it or just deceiving everyone when he made the public statement: “America and Islam are not exclusive and need not be in competition. Instead, they overlap, and share common principles of justice and progress, tolerance and the dignity of all human beings.” (Say What?) The liberal media is quite careful not to talk about Obama’s strong Islamic leanings but he himself made his own sobering intentions known publicly stating in his book “Dreams of my Father”: “I will stand with the Muslims should the political winds shift in any ugly direction.”

The nations and or followers whom all these vengeful blood lustful religions represent, are surely not all demon devils which one might gather from the evil that their God and religious dogma clearly project. Those words however are what make up the Holy Book of their faith and should not be taken lightly for there are those overzealous fanatics who follow such religious extremism to the very letter. Those less fanatic still abide by every word as ‘Holy Writ’ and do not protest the violent and blood lusty nature of their Sacred Book which they choose to live by and in so doing thereby condone it. At this current juncture in history and the ever present threat of nuclear annihilation, man can no longer afford to squabble over religion. It is time to live Right Life and appreciate Nature and the awesome perfection of Gods universe. If the planet dies, everyone dies and all of your religions will mean nothing at all! If “God” is like James Bond and has a license to kill, then it is his license, and not yours! Life is far too short to waste it thinking about religious reasons to kill each other. There is no happiness possible for the Stoic except that which he can obtain through obedience to the reason or Law of the universe and to his people and cultural heritage. Submission to the universal will, or resignation, constitutes the true essence of religion.