Chuck Norris Suspends Acting Career After Wife Poisoned

https://conservativetribune.com/chuck-norris-suspends-acting-wife/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=conservative-brief&utm_campaign=dailyam&utm_content=conservative-tribune

Chuck Norris has a reputation as being so tough, it’s legendary. However, it looks like his wife Gena will be the one who needs to stay tough, after facing serious health complications that have sometimes been life-threatening.

Now, the famous martial artist and action star has announced that he’s putting his career on hold in order to focus entirely on supporting his spouse.

“I’ve given up my film career to concentrate on Gena; my whole life right now is about keeping her alive. I believe this issue is so important,” Norris announced, according to Rare.

Gena Norris has been suffering from severe nerve pain and kidney problems for several years. This week, the famous couple confirmed that they’re suing a medical device company for allegedly poisoning Gena during what should have been a routine procedure.

“The couple believes her body was harmed by injections she was given before an MRI to check for rheumatoid arthritis,” explained Rare. “The suit alleges that a chemical called gadolinium, used in MRI imaging scans, poisoned and weakened his wife.”

TRENDING: Sarah Was Freezing on SK Trip, So a Soldier Took Matters Into His Own Hands

That chemical — gadolinium — is used as a “contrast agent” to provide clear images during an MRI procedure. Normally, it exits the body without trouble after the imagery process is finished… but some experts believe that it can sometimes remain in the body and act as a dangerous toxin.

Norris received several gadolinium injections as part of a normal arthritis screen. “Within hours after the first jab I felt like my whole body was on fire — as if acid had been passed through it,” she explained.

“The burning was isolated at first, but it just kept spreading,” she continued.

After spending a significant amount of money and time trying to figure out what was wrong, the Norris couple and their doctors came to a chilling conclusion: Gadolinium might not be as safe as its manufacturers say.

“I asked about the injections at the time, but was told they were perfectly safe and I just had to drink water and the contrast agent would be out of my system in a few hours,” Gena said, according to The Daily Mail.

She was finally able to enter a clinic that was studying possible gadolinium poisoning, but the recovery process was grueling.

“I just lay in bed on an IV for five months and had to have round-the-clock nursing care,” she recalled. “Chuck slept beside me on the couch and never left. I prayed that I would live to raise my children.”

The lawsuit against gadolinium manufactures is still pending, and experts disagree about the danger of the product. However, Chuck and Gena Norris are certainly convinced.

RELATED: This Specialized Surgeon Is Getting Requests From Transgenders… But It’s Not What You Think

“It’s infuriating and heartbreaking — it’s a vicious, ugly secret that has been kept hidden — something Chuck and I are determined to change,” she declared.