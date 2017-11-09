Balfour Debunked

http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1246

Everyone’s talking about the Balfour Declaration and the hype is knee deep.

But when it comes to high pomp, get your shovels ready.

[Clip: “Lord Rothschild, Prime Minister Netanyahu, Chief Rabbi, distinguished guests, lords, ladies, and gentlemen.”]

Sounds like a thousand-dollar-a-plate dinner to watch a sovereign shiksa grovel before the Jews…one of Jewry’s favorite pastimes.

[Clip: “I am so pleased to be here with you tonight and to be with you, Lord Balfour, on this special evening as we mark the centenary of the letter written by your great-uncle, which I believe to be one of the most significant letters in history.”]

Au contraire.

[Clip: “One hundred years ago a promise was made by British Foreign Secretary, Arthur James Balfour. With the stroke of his pen, he committed to signing over the land of Palestine to the Zionist Federation so they could create a Jewish state of their own.

In the Balfour Declaration, the British government stated it ‘clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine,’ but that assurance never materialized. And a century of pain and suffering followed, something Balfour’s ancestors [descendents] say he could never have predicted.

‘I’m sure Arthur would say this is unacceptable, you know. That there’s got to be more help for the Palestinians.””

But Arthur Balfour had no love for the “non-Jewish communities” in Palestine, as he negatively tagged the Arab residents, 700,000 who made up 90 per cent of Palestine’s population.

Balfour’s letter was more about his loathing of Jews, a feature not improbable for a Christian Zionist Brit, who thought the return of the Jews to Israel, which had already ensued after the Babylonian exile, was imminent.

At the same time, by presiding over the passage of the, “1905 Aliens Act,” Balfour hoped to prevent waves of East European Jews from flooding Britain’s shores.

So he sat right down and wrote himself a letter so he could send them off to Palestine instead!

And it was NOT a ‘Declaration’ on par with America’s Declaration of Independence as the Jews spin it to bamboozle the Gentiles.

Plus, the letter had no legal force, since Britain didn’t rule the region in 1917 – the Ottomans did.

They were at war with Britain who was inciting Arab uprisings against Istanbul with the promise of independence for the Arab tribes, especially in Palestine. Naturally the Ottomans opposed the idea.

And, give me a break, ‘homeland.’

The Jews planned a ’state’ from the beginning, with all the perks of a ’state.’ Just pick up a copy of Herzl’s Der Judenstaat.

What kind of ‘homeland’ for the Jews is it anyways? Jews are living everywhere else.

The Palestinians are the indigenous people of Palestine, not Europeanized Jews, whose occupying government has NO right to the land.

[Clip: “There is today a new and pernicious form of anti-Semitism which uses criticism of the actions of the Israeli government as a despicable justification for questioning the very right of Israel to exist. This is abhorrent and we will not stand for it.”]

Hey gal, will eating hamburgers be the next form of anti-Semitism?

Look, states rise and fall, governments come and go. The US is getting real close itself hot on the tail of Britain’s own decline.

No state – no government – has a ‘right to exist,’ especially when hell-bent on genocide, theft, and ethnic cleansing like IsraHell.

Enough with the ‘anti-Semitism’ swindle.

How much manipulation can the world stand? The ball’s in Jewry’s court.

Or else a backlash, one of the broadest—one that Balfour himself ‘would likely approve’—is bound to come.