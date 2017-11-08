“Mr Death” – An Epic Propaganda Stuff Up & The Jewish Panic To Remedy It

http://www.renegadetribune.com/mr-death-epic-propaganda-stuff-jewish-panic-remedy/

Wear’s War Editor’s Comment: Rarely is it amusing correcting the false narrative of WWII and inflicted German guilt. At WearsWar we strive to correct historical falsehoods and highlight the extreme and irrational propaganda that is continuing today with increasing funding and reach. Hence the Wear’s War Movie Review feature we post regularly. This movie “Mr. Death: The Rise and Fall of Fred A. Leuchter, Jr.” is one of the greatest examples of how intensively coordinated, managed and financed the anti-German and Holocaust industry is.

Who is Fred A. Leuchter? From CODOH:

Until the late 1980’s, Fred A. Leuchter, Jr., was the foremost expert on the design, construction and maintenance of hardware, including homicidal gas chambers, used to execute convicted criminals in the United States. After receiving a Bachelor’s degree (in history) from Boston University in 1964, Leuchter did postgraduate work at the Harvard Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. Leuchter is perhaps best known as the author of four controversial forensic reports on alleged German wartime extermination gas chambers. Leuchter designed and maintained gas chambers for several U.S. penal institutions. He was sent by Ernst Zündel to investigate Auschwitz, Majdanek, Dachau, Hartheim and other alleged “Nazi Death Camps” and “gassing facilities.” Author of the devastating, trail-blazing series of Leuchter Reports (I, II, III, IV) and several articles and videotaped presentations that resulted from these investigations. Sensational Zündel witness in the Great Holocaust Trial in 1988.

It then took Hollywood nearly 10 years to figure out how to make a deeply emotional documentary film that would discredit both Mr Leuchter and his scientific findings. Apparently 10 years was not quite long enough…

IMDb Storyline: A cinematic portrait of the life and career of the infamous American execution device designer and holocaust denier.

Mr. Death Movie Review & Verdict On The Facts

By John Wear

Fred Leuchter was the subject of a documentary film released in 1999 by producer and director Errol Morris titled “Mr. Death: The Rise and Fall of Fred A. Leuchter, Jr.” Jewish historian Robert Jan van Pelt writes about his first meeting with Errol Morris:

Morris was in deep trouble. He had just finished a rough cut of a movie about negationist Fred Leuchter, whom he sarcastically described to me in our first conversation as “the Maytag Man from Hell.” He described the first part of the movie, which was later to be given the more neutral title Mr. Death: The Rise and Fall of Fred A. Leuchter, Jr., as a kind of follow-up to Fast, Cheap & Out of Control. Only this time electric chairs, gallows, lethal injection machines, and gas chambers had taken the place of lions, robots, bushes, and rats as the objects of loving engagement. So far so good. The problem came in the second part of the movie, which included video footage of Leuchter’s trip to Auschwitz. Following his own rigid rule only to show his subjects and never to include voiceovers, narration, or any form of outside expertise, Morris had tried to tell Leuchter’s trip entirely through his eyes, using only his celebrated editing skills to introduce a measure of ironical distance that would allow the audience to perceive Leuchter’s self-delusion. In this case, Morris’s magic did not work. At a trial screening at Harvard, one half of the audience thought that Morris agreed with Leuchter’s conclusions about Auschwitz and the other half came to agree with Leuchter’s conclusions about Auschwitz. Not surprisingly, both views horrified Morris. He turned for advice to Deborah Lipstadt, who had described Leuchter’s engagement with Auschwitz in some detail in her Denying the Holocaust. Lipstadt saw the rough cut, agreed that Morris was in trouble, and told him of a new book on Auschwitz that she had identified a year earlier as “a work of tremendous importance.” Morris contacted Deborah [Dwork] and me, and after some long discussions with my writing partner, I came to be involved with Mr. Death, first as a consultant and then as a “talent.”[1]

Thus, Errol Morris’s first attempt at making the documentary film had made Fred Leuchter look too good. With the help of Deborah Lipstadt and Robert Jan van Pelt, Morris redid his movie with the intent of making Fred Leuchter look bad.

The redone film does make a number of accurate statements. The following are some examples:

1) Ernst Zündel says the Holocaust is hate propaganda. Zündel says Germans will not go down in history as genocidal maniacs.

2) Fred Leuchter says he found much of the execution equipment used in prisons to be substandard. He designed his execution equipment to help reduce the pain and suffering of condemned inmates in the execution process.

3) Fred Leuchter does not recommend homicidal gas chambers as a means of executing condemned inmates because they can be dangerous to the operators and witnesses.

4) Fred Leuchter says the alleged homicidal gas chambers at Auschwitz/Birkenau could not have functioned as homicidal gas chambers.

5) Fred Leuchter says he testified on Ernst Zündel’s behalf because Zündel has a right to a fair trial. Leuchter suffered tremendous adverse personal and professional consequences after his testimony at Ernst Zündel’s 1988 trial.

The following are some examples of the distortions and biases in this remade movie:

1) Robert Jan van Pelt says Fred Leuchter is a fool, not qualified, and was totally unprepared to do the assigned task. Van Pelt says Leuchter never looked in the Auschwitz archives, which wouldn’t have helped him anyway since Leuchter does not speak German.Van Pelt ignores the fact that since the United States is the only country where some states use homicidal gas chambers to execute condemned inmates, there was no one more qualified than Leuchter for the assignment.[2]

2) Van Pelt says there is plenty of documentation in the archives proving the existence of homicidal gas chambers at Auschwitz. Van Pelt later wrote a book titled The Case for Auschwitz: Evidence from the Irving Trial, but never details how these alleged Auschwitz homicidal gas chambers functioned. For a refutation of van Pelt’s work, interested readers are encouraged to read Carlo Mattogno’s two-volume Auschwitz: The Case for Sanity available for purchase at http://holocausthandbooks.com/index.php?page_id=22, or read it free online at http://holocausthandbooks.com/dl/22-atcfs.pdf.

3) Van Pelt says that approximately 500,000 people were murdered in the 2,500 square feet at crematorium 2 at Birkenau. This is absurd for numerous reasons, not least of which is there were no holes in the ceilings at this facility through which Zyklon B could be dropped as claimed.[3]

4) Dr. James Roth says in the film that The Leuchter Report has no meaning. Roth says Leuchter’s test was not the correct one as cyanide will not penetrate more than 10 microns, or 0.01 mm. Germar Rudolf, who prepared an expert report on chemical and technical questions of the alleged gas chambers of Auschwitz, says in regard to Roth’s statement:

In 1999, Prof. James Roth from the Alpha Analytic Laboratories, who in 1988 analyzed Leuchter’s samples, has made the incredibly ridiculous remark, hydrogen cyanide could not penetrate building materials deeper than 0.01 mm, that is, all cyanide compounds measured supposedly were on the immediate surface of the walls. My samples no. 11, 13, 17, 19b and 23, taken from deeper layers of the plaster, prove Prof. Roth wrong. Since plaster and mortar are highly porous materials, such a statement is untenable anyway. One wonders why a Professor for Analytical Chemistry spreads such stupid lies.[4]

5) Shelley Shapiro in the film says Fred Leuchter is an anti-Semite. Suzanne Tabasky says Leuchter is under some kind of spell and makes other pejorative statements about Leuchter. However, Leuchter accurately states that he is not an anti-Semite and does not have malicious motives. Shapiro and Tabasky are merely being used by Errol Morris in an attempt to smear Fred Leuchter.

Wears War Movie Verdict for Mr. Death ?

It is likely that Errol Morris had originally made an excellent documentary. It divided the audience down the line indicating he created a space for open debate and critical thinking. A goal most Holocaust movie and documentary makers purport to achieve yet faithfully never do.

However, this created serious problems for the Jewish Errol Morris. He and fellow Jews were shocked and rallied together to guide and mentor Morris into restoring the unbroken narrative of the so-called Holocaust and gas chambers story. Among the army of Jewish mentors were Deborah Lipstadt, Robert Jan van Pelt, Shelley Shapiro and Suzanne Tabasky. Together they worked selflessly with Errol Morris to make Fred Leuchter look bad.

The result is a biased movie that is extremely unfair to Fred Leuchter and Holocaust revisionism. It is however, testimony to Jewish teamwork.

