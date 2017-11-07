UN Agenda 21: Preparing America for Poverty

http://www.renegadetribune.com/un-agenda-21-preparing-america-poverty/

Renegade Editor’s Note: This show was from over 2 years ago, and the agenda has been steamrolling forward since then, especially with the recent engineering fires devastating the west coast.

UN Agenda 21 “sustainable development” is a dastardly UN-led program where individuals will be stripped of personal rights and freedoms, cars will become scarce and the masses will be herded into large hellish cities and forced to live in tiny “sustainable” dorm-like apartments. In fact, according to The Blaze.com: “The United Nations seeks to co-opt, via individual governments, and eventually, a “one-world government,” privately held land under the auspices of “sustainability.” Worse still, the UN’s Agenda 21 has even laid out plans for “depopulation” or rather, “population control.” Our guest anti-Agenda 21 Gary Gileno is one of the premiere activists in the United States. His mission is to expose this horrendous, anti-human agenda and shine a light on any politician who supports these genocidal plans.