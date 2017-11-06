The Fake Leftist Boogeyman in Sutherland Springs

My Prediction of a Fake Leftist Boogeyman Has Come To Pass in Sutherland Springs

By

On Saturday morning in my podcast with John Friend I flat-out stated that the Crime Syndicate will toggle and mix the perps of these staged events. If you never listen to another word I say, at least give me the pulpit for the clip between 24:10-25:00. I suggested that after the staged deception against the “right wing” in Charlottesville there would come one with a Godless antifa/SJW perp or a black Dylann Storm Roof. I said the same in my Saturday article.

Given the magical-thinking acceptance of staged deceptions by the masses, could we see another Charlottesville type of hoax? If so, TNN suspects this one might be directed at Anti-Fa, leftists or a black version of a Dylan Storm Roof boogeyman. This toggling back and forth gets just about all observers lathered up. It’s essential agitprop toward taking down the whole nation.

Now in Sutherland Springs, Texas this could very well be playing out. Literally out of left field a no-motive boogeyman has targeted God fearing white Christians in a church. The casuality count again is quite high at 27 dead and 26 wounded.

If I just let my emotions and my political beliefs/interests rule I would be tempted to just skip over the truth on this one. That’s because the “victims” look exactly like my father’s Texas relatives and family of God fearing Baptists of Scots-Irish ancestry! OMG! These are MY folk! I have every reason to go along with the Crime Syndicate narrative at Sutherland Springs over the truth. Sorry, but I can’t. The truth can’t be convenient just because this feels too close to home.

Additionally the persona of Devin Kelley for the TNN reader is the worst sort of untermensch imaginable. He is described as a fan of the despicable CNN, a social justice warrior type and an atheist. The Daily Fail aka Daily Mail found former classmates who described him as an ‘outcast’, ‘creepy’ and ‘weird’. Another said he talked ‘about how people who believe in God were stupid’. Naturally for added effect Kelley is alleged to have had not one, but two court marshals for abusing his wife and child.

As usual this will have to be dissected in stages over days, but this is my initial observation.

The photos at left are alleged to be from Kelley’s Facebook which has now “been taken down”. It is right out of stagecraft agit-prop 101 replete with the pat crazy looking Batman personification.

These “shooters” are made using computerized graphics and fake personas. This guy doesn’t even have ears. How is it that someone living in central Texas can look like he hasn’t been out in the sun his entire life? Even a pale skin person living in Texas would have a little wind burn or redness to his face. What person would post such dead eyed, soulless photos on his Facebook? Per the script, his social media displayed a AR-15 semiautomatic weapon. This stagecraft is for effect and it is mockery.

A second photo of Kelley doesn’t even look like the same guy. We see the same toggling between an oval face shape and a round shape as seen with Jesus Campos in Vegas.

-Exactly as in other events another individual other than Kelley was initially being broadcast as the shooter. [such as Sam Hyde]

-The count of 27 dead was offered up by an anonymous Wilson County Commissioner very early on. How could he possibly know that quickly?

-The Daily Mail goes on to report that six medevac helicopters were brought in to handle the mass casualties and trauma. Yet this footage shows only one “person” taken to a copter and an otherwise quiet scene not indicating a mass casualty event involving 53.

None of the helicopter flyovers shows that kind of activity on the ground either. CNN and other MSM are running the same loops of little activity on the ground over and over as seen in the next video clip. San Antonio is only 35 miles away so news helicopters have the ability to arrive overhead with 10-15 minutes.

This money video is from an individual who identifies herself as Erica who is standing in front of the church. At @2:35 she says she is posting ‘Facebook live.” It is less contrived than Lugenpresse content and is important evidence. What she says and the timeline is revealing and most curious.

She said @ 1:22 that she is filming this about an hour after the incident, and @1:37 had “been on the scene for about ten minutes” and “had seen nobody come out.”

@1:55 Wilson County Sheriff just arrived on scene; one hour in.

@ 1:18 she says two airvac copters had just landed. TNN observation: after an hour from San Antonio 35 miles away? These helicopters typically fly at 120 mph.

@ 0:55 and again @2:10 she says, “neighbors never saw victims come out.” TNN observation: no wounded removed after an hour? really?

@2:15 she says a neighbor indicated “a man in full gear went into the church, and unloaded “several rounds” and took off in a vehicle.

@2:35 she is kicked off the scene.

@3:00 at another location we see no big rush, and no clear signs of casualties. Mostly it is people milling around. @4:55 a yellow medevac can be seen in the background. Finally @ 6:00 “somebody” is brought out on a stretcher to a medevac. The rest are separate news clips.

TNN can only analyze what is offered and at our press time 8:00 EST it doesn’t even remotely show a mass casualty event. At this point our verdict is that this event is highly suspicious. We will follow and update as necessary.

