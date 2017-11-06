http://whiteresister.com/index.php/8-archives/27-europe-s-campaign-against-bolshevism-a-world-war-ii-german-perspective-video?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=0ec503fe88-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-0ec503fe88-48298879

As this German wartime newsreel reports, young men across Europe volunteer for military service in the pan-European armed front against Soviet Bolshevism.

Scenes from Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, and Spain. German troops liberate Latvia’s capital, Riga. Corpses of Latvians killed by Bolsheviks are shown.

Jews are rounded up and forced to work. German forces break through the “Stalin line” fortifications. In the tremendous “double battle” of Bialystok-Minsk, more than 300,000 Soviet prisoners are captured. German forces take Minsk, capital of Belarus, which the Soviets set on fire before retreating. German weekly newsreel, “Die Deutsche Wochenschau,” of July 16, 1941 (No. 567). With English subtitles (not entirely accurate). Runtime: 34:07 mins.