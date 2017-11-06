After 30 years, Boy George (Zionist Faggot) arrives in Tel Aviv ahead of gig

Boy George has landed in Israel, his signature harem pants in place, ahead of his Tuesday performance in Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena.

The pop singer flew in from Australia, where he is currently acting as a judge on reality show “The Voice Australia.”

It’s been 30 years since the eighties pop singer and his band, Culture Club, played in Israel. The Tel Aviv performance is part of a reunion tour that includes original band members Roy Hay, Mikey Craig and Jon Moss.

George recently signed a new record deal with BMG, his first major label signing in nearly 30 years, and his first project will be a solo cover album, according to his website.

But he’s been busy in recent years, serving as judge on “The Voice.” He’s represented by Paul Kemsley of Nixxi Entertainment, who works with his wife, Dorit Kemsley, in the family business.

It could be that this Tel Aviv performance was influenced by Dorit Kemsley, currently starring on “Real Housewives of Beverley Hills.” Raised in Connecticutm she has an Israeli father.

Boy George lives with the Kemsleys when he is in Los Angeles, where he’s known as “Georgie” and has stayed with the family for four to six months at a time.

“I think when you stay in someone’s house and you live in their lives and you’re playing with their children and you see them as a couple [it’s different],” Kemsley told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I mean he sees us before bed; he sees us first thing in the morning, and it’s not like this lunch date per se. You kind of get more intimately connected, and that’s definitely what happened.”

Kemsley, who likes to throw in the occasional Hebrew word and cooks Israeli and Moroccan food, may even have tutored Boy George about what to say on stage Tuesday night.

George is known for his sartorial splendor, including the shirt he wore for the video for “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” which said “Tarbut Aguda” in Hebrew, which translates poorly to Culture Club.

Maybe he’ll have a new shirt for this performance.