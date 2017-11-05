Julianna Margulies details threatening encounters with Weinstein, Steven Seagal

Actress Julianna Margulies on Friday detailed threatening hotel room encounters with movie producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Steven Seagal, both of whom have been accused of sexual harassment.

Margulies, the star of the television show “The Good Wife,” said in an interview on Sirius XM’s “Just Jenny” that when she was 23 she was told by a female casting director that Seagal wanted to go over a scene with her in his hotel room.

Despite saying it was late and she didn’t have money for a cab, Margulies said, she was told by the casting director, “Don’t worry, we’ll reimburse you. And I’m here, a woman.”

However, when she arrived, Margulies said, the casting director wasn’t at the hotel.

“I got to the hotel at 10:40, and she wasn’t there. And he [Seagal] was. Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life. And I got out of there unscathed,” she said.

“I never was raped and I never was harmed. I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room,” she added. “I sort of squirmed my way out.”

Referring to the female casting director who arranged the encounter, Margulies said, “She set me up.”

The Jewish actress also described a similar incident with Weinstein in 1996. Marguiles, who said she was told the meeting would be about a role in one of Weinstein’s upcoming movies, insisted a female assistant of his accompany her to the hotel room in light of her experience with Seagal.

“He opened the door in a bathrobe,” she said. “I could see that there were candles lit in the room, and there was a dinner for two. And I saw him stare at [the assistant], daggers.”

Marguiles then looked at the assistant and “caught her in a shrug, like, ‘What could I do?’”

She said Weinstein appeared “furious” that the assistant was there, and told Margulies, “Just wanted to say, ‘Good audition,’” before slamming the door.

On Friday, New York City police said that an actress’s rape allegations against Weinstein were credible, and if the movie mogul were in the state and the accusation more recent, they would move to arrest him immediately.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said investigators have interviewed actress Paz de la Huerta. She has publicly accused Weinstein of raping her twice in her apartment in 2010 and called police about it on October 26.

An email message sent to Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister was not immediately returned. Weinstein, 65, has previously denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The investigation comes a month after The New York Times published an expose of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, leading to his firing from the company he co-founded and his expulsion from the organization that bestows the Academy Awards. Since then, dozens of women have come forward to tell similar tales of harassment or assault.

Seagal, who was alleged by Jenny McCarthy to have insisted she undress for him for an audition in 1998, was most recently accused of sexual impropriety by “Inside Edition” correspondent Lisa Guerrero, who told Newsweek he answered the door in a silk bath robe when she arrived at his home and later wanted to have a private audition with her.