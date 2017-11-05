Germany: 1.2% of Non-White Invaders Working

Less than 1.2 percent of all the estimated 1.5 million Third World invaders pretending to be refugees in Germany have any sort of full-time work after nearly two years in the country, statistics have shown.

(New Observer Online)

The Institut für Arbeitsmarkt- und Berufsforschung (Institute for Labor Research, IAB) has also warned that it is an “illusion” to think that they will ever work at all.

According to the Westfalen Post newspaper, the “integration of refugees into the labor market” has “so far only taken a small step forward.”

This is an understatement, as the newspaper goes on to quote figures from the IAB which revealed from December 2015 to November 2016, only 34,000 invaders from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Eritrea, and Nigeria formally entered the German labor market.

Of that number, however, IAB director Joachim Möller said, 57 percent are “in temporary work, other economic services, and in the hospitality industry.”

Thousands of these “hospitality industry” employees are the “one euro” fake jobs created by the German government to try and hoodwink the public into thinking that the invaders are actually working.

These “hospitality industry” jobs include serving food and cleaning at the invader centers—and are, of course, nothing more than extended welfare payouts. This means that only around 19,000 invaders are in any sort of full-time work.

The IAB said that at least 406,000 “job-seeking refugees” are registered with the employment agencies and job centers, and a further 160,000 are registered as unemployed.

The statistics are—of course—deliberately skewed downward, because they are based on only 1.2 million “refugees” having come to Germany. Other figures indicate that the real number is now well over 1.5 million.

Möller also told the media that there is little prospect for the invaders to find work, saying that it would be an “illusion to believe that we will manage to find jobs for a decent proportion of refugees in well-paid industry jobs like car manufacturing.”

The IAB figures did confirm that the Third World invasion had created some new jobs—for Germans providing services to the invaders. According to their figures, at least 5,000 new employees have been taken on at the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, and a further 2,000 jobs have been created at the Federal Police service as they struggle to cope with the nonwhite crime wave.

German trade union chief Klaus Dauderstädt told the media that there are however “still gaps in the municipalities, such as the education service, the schools, the judiciary, and the state police,” and that “overall, we estimate the resulting additional personnel requirements to be around 30,000 positions.”