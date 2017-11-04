Video From Recent Syria Attack Shows Israel Assisting, Opening Border Gate For Terrorists

By Brandon Turbeville

It has long been known that Israel is acting in direct support of terrorists in Syria by virtue of routine aerial assaults, intelligence, and medical care. However, if there was any doubt regarding this support, recent video evidence should easily do away with that doubt entirely.

On November 3, Israel acted in direct military support of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army by providing artillery cover as the two terror groups assaulted the Syrian government-held and predominately Druze town of Hader. The move was an attempt to break the siege of Beit Jinn, an area controlled by terrorists.

As al-Masdar News reported,

On Friday morning, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and allied Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions based in the Golan Heights launched an assault on the government-held town of Hader amid a wider bid to reach and break the siege of the nearby Beit Jinn opposition pocket. With direct artillery support from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), jihadist fighters attacked the predominately Druze town of Hader from its western and northern axes at daybreak; although the clashes themselves are yet to halt, HTS has broken through the first line of defense set up by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defence Forces (NDF). So far, at least two HTS suicide bombings have struck the outskirts of the town while rebel forces have captured the entire rural area directly west of Hader, thereby establishing a narrow corridor through to the Beit Jinn pocket which no longer is under siege. Sadly, many civilians were trapped in the initial crossfire while others were caught up by the impact of the car bombings. Before noon, a total of six civilians in Hader were confirmed dead while over 20 non-combatants had sustained injuries.

However, Israeli support was more than artillery support as video by al-Mayadeen TV has shown.

The video appears to show terrorists marching in unison to battle on the Israeli side of the Quneitrah border fence in the Golan area only to have the Israeli forces open the gates for them to enter Syria. This is yet another stunning open demonstration of the connection between Israel and the terrorists operating in Syria.

The Syrian army was able to stop the advance of the Israel/terrorist coalition and retake several points. The SAA is now focused on retaking all the areas lost in the November 3rd assault.

After having provided materials to terrorists in Syria across the border, routinely launching military support operations in the form of artillery and aerial bombing, and providing medical care to the same terrorists in Israeli hospitals, it should be abundantly clear to the world that Israel is operating in direct support of jihadists.

Brandon Turbeville – article archive here – is the author of seven books, Codex Alimentarius — The End of Health Freedom, 7 Real Conspiracies, Five Sense Solutions and Dispatches From a Dissident, volume 1 andvolume 2, The Road to Damascus: The Anglo-American Assault on Syria, The Difference it Makes: 36 Reasons Why Hillary Clinton Should Never Be President, and Resisting The Empire: The Plan To Destroy Syria And How The Future Of The World Depends On The Outcome. Turbeville has published over 1000 articles on a wide variety of subjects including health, economics, government corruption, and civil liberties. Brandon Turbeville’s radio show Truth on The Tracks can be found every Monday night 9 pm EST atUCYTV. His website is BrandonTurbeville.com He is available for radio and TV interviews. Please contact activistpost (at) gmail.com.

This article may be freely shared in part or in full with author attribution and source link. Image Credit