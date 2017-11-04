Times of Israel hit by hack attack

The Times of Israel was subjected to a particularly pernicious hacking attack on Thursday.

We constantly work to improve security on the site, which is subjected to relentless attacks by hackers. On this occasion, they were able to breach our defenses.

The attack was apparently carried out by Turkish hackers affiliated with a group called Akincila / Cyber-Warrior, which is responsible for numerous hacks and DDoS attacks around the world. Israeli websites have frequently been targets in the past.

We continue to do our utmost to fend off attackers. We thank the many readers who contacted us to express their concern when the site was down.

“I assume it was not coincidental that this attack on The Times of Israel took place on the centenary of the Balfour Declaration, a foundational document for the State of Israel,” Times of Israel’s editor David Horovitz said.

“How unfortunate, and how badly it reflects on them,” he added, “that the hackers seek to prevent people from reading responsible, independent journalism on Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.”