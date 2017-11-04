The ‘It’s Okay to Be White’ Campaign is Pure Gold

By

The folks at 4chan have hit a raw nerve with “Operation White.” The campaign involves printing and posting around major cities — and especially college campuses — an innocuous flyer with only the simple phrase “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE.” This fight club tactic could be extended to “IT’S OKAY TO BE STRAIGHT” as well.

This is an ingenious method to flush out the white haters (a.k.a racists). It’s truly jiu jitsu in that it’s using the enemy’s own clumsy weight to expose them and take them down. The responses from triggered Marxists highlight anti-white bigotry better than any number of rallies ever could. The outrage over this phrase explicitly proves there is a well-oiled conspiracy against whites. This is as golden as it gets in terms of tactics and theater. It should get the desired awakening response of the normies observing it. The New Nationalist gives it a big thumb’s up

Our advice is to just keep it on the up and up. Absolutely no racial slurs. Further this not particularly a black-on-white issue. It’s a cultural Marxist issue. This untermensch creed comes in all colors. They are both ignorant and evil, but they have been at this rodeo for a century and a half and will attempt to counter it with victimization-stance hoaxes. Indeed, the reprobates are already organizing, as shown below.

Don’t do this for them. When they get caught, it’s even more solid propaganda for our cause.

Now Americans and Europeans have to be fearful of what they say, of what they write and of what they think. They have to be afraid of using the wrong word, a word denounced as offensive or insensitive or racist, sexist, anti-semetic or homophobic.

It will be interesting to see if someone is caught in Operation White. Within the bureaucracy of a college, they’d face formal charges – some internal star-chamber preceding – and punishment. This in turn offers opportunities for cause celebres and more heated debates.

Where does all this come from? The victim feminism, BLM and the gay rights movement, the invented statistics, the rewritten history, the lies, the demands, all the rest of it.

Cultural Marxism, or political correctness, dictates that all history is determined by power and oppression. Groups are defined in terms of race, sex, etc., and have power over other groups. Nothing else matters. Today, there is a 55% majority of whites, including normies who are aware of this anti-white racial gaming. The OK-to-be-white fight club meme and the reaction to it plays effectively to that.

In the divide-and-conquer, cultural Marxist/politically correct, twisted worldview, certain groups are good: feminist women (only feminist women; traditional/non-feminist women are deemed traitors to the cause), blacks, Hispanics, homosexuals, transgenders. These groups are determined to be “victims” and therefore automatically good regardless of what any of them do.

There are attempts to define gender roles as “artificial social constructs” and degeneracy as natural. Similarly, white males in particular are determined automatically to be evil, thereby becoming the equivalent of the bourgeoisie in economic Marxism. In both economic and cultural Marxism, the non-anointed targeted groups are subject to various forms of expropriation

If we look at it analytically and historically, we quickly find out exactly what it is. Political correctness is cultural Marxism. It is Marxism translated from economic into cultural terms. Both are totalitarian ideologies operating within a faux democracy backdrop and a (((controlled lugenpresse))). The totalitarian nature of political correctness is revealed nowhere more clearly than on college campuses.

There’s nothing tinfoil hat about the infiltration and subversion of legislative bodies, government agencies, academia, media and indeed the minority groups themselves by the neo-Marxists and their brand of postmodernism.

To these people, it’s not about what’s right, just, fair or even true. It’s about power, pure and simple. They are more than happy to spend billions of dollars drafting so-called “hate speech” legislation, forming activist university departments that have their own judges, juries and executioners.

Once in control, they force feed the masses with ideological tools they’ve built, such as social justice warriorism and political correctness, all while claiming support of minorities who never asked them for it in the first place. They are even pushing the pervert justice warrior (PJW) envelope by calling for the end of pedo-bashing “hate speech.”

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist.