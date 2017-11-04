Tainted Hate

Sometimes I feel I have to

Kill them all I have to

Kill away all the pain you have given onto me

The hate we shared

It has gone nowhere

As I have gained my hate

For I kill and stab so they won’t sleep at night

One time I used to kill for you

Now I enjoy killing you

This tainted hate that I was given

I gave you all a man could ever give

You take my hate but that was never all

This tainted hate

Tainted hate

Now I know what must be done

As I kill them all, it’s what must be done

Shoot them all

They really don’t want any shots from me

For to make it right

I shall be the one to kill you tonight

For you think hate is to kill

But I’m not sorry for I don’t kill your way

Never try to touch me

I cannot stand the way you feel

I hate you through and through

Now I shall go get my gun and end your life!

Tainted hate, tainted hate

Tainted hate, tainted hate

Kill them all, with this tainted hate

Kill them all, with my tainted hate

Tainted hate

Tainted hate

Tainted hate