Tainted Hate
Sometimes I feel I have to
Kill them all I have to
Kill away all the pain you have given onto me
The hate we shared
It has gone nowhere
As I have gained my hate
For I kill and stab so they won’t sleep at night
One time I used to kill for you
Now I enjoy killing you
This tainted hate that I was given
I gave you all a man could ever give
You take my hate but that was never all
This tainted hate
Tainted hate
Now I know what must be done
As I kill them all, it’s what must be done
Shoot them all
They really don’t want any shots from me
For to make it right
I shall be the one to kill you tonight
For you think hate is to kill
But I’m not sorry for I don’t kill your way
Never try to touch me
I cannot stand the way you feel
I hate you through and through
Now I shall go get my gun and end your life!
Tainted hate, tainted hate
Tainted hate, tainted hate
Kill them all, with this tainted hate
Kill them all, with my tainted hate
Tainted hate
Tainted hate
Tainted hate