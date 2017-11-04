Have I Told You Lately That I Hate You?

Have I told you lately that I hate you?

Have I told you there is no one I would love to kill?

You filled my heart with hatred, took away all my madness

Fed my hatred, that’s what your face does

For the moon gives me all my anger

Greets the night with violence and distress too

You filled my life with anger, somehow making me hate even more

Eased with my killings that’s what your face does

There is a hate that’s even more defined

It will take your life and those you claim to love

Like the moon

At the start of the day

I shall kill you once again

For my hate, to my hate