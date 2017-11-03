Syria complains to UN over alleged Israeli airstrikes

The Syrian government on Thursday called on the United Nations to take action against Israel over alleged airstrikes in its territory.

In a complaint submitted to the Security Council, Syria’s Foreign Ministry demanded “strict and immediate” measures be taken to stop Israeli “aggression before the entire region is destabilized,” according to reports.

The Lebanese government is also expected to lodge a complaint against Israel at the UN in the coming days for allegedly using its airspace to carry out the strikes.

Late Wednesday night, Lebanese media reported that Israeli jets destroyed a weapons facility in western Syria.

According to the Lebanon 24 news outlet, the Israeli jets carried out the strike from eastern Lebanese airspace.

The target of the alleged strike was said to be in Syria’s Homs governorate, between the city of the same name and Damascus.

Lebanese citizens in the city of Baalbek, near the Syrian border, reported hearing loud explosions. Earlier in the night, residents of eastern Lebanon reported seeing Israeli jets flying overhead.

The IDF refused to comment on the alleged strike, in accordance with its policy of not acknowledging raids across the border.

However, Israel has said repeatedly that it will thwart attempts by Hezbollah to acquire advanced weaponry.

In March, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman threatened that if the Syrian military fired its air defenses at Israeli jets “we will destroy them without the slightest hesitation.”

Last month, the IDF bombed a Syrian anti-aircraft battery after it fired an interceptor missile at an Israeli reconnaissance plane that Israel says was flying over Lebanon.