https://www.rawstory.com/2017/11/ex-mueller-aide-breaks-down-all-the-reasons-jared-kushner-is-probably-losing-sleep-over-russia-probe/

Appearing on CNN’s New Day, a former attorney who served with ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller detailed the many avenues that the special counsel may be going down in his investigation of the White House’s connections to Russia –and that Jared Kushner is likely not sleeping well at the moment.

A day after it was revealed that White House adviser Kushner has turned over documents to Mueller’s investigation team, Michael Zeldin — who was Mueller’s special assistant at the Justice Department — said that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law could be in a world of hurt.

Responding to remarks Trump made on Thursday, saying he was “frustrated” with the Justice Department, Zeldin said the president needs to understand what he can, and what can’t do, with regard to the investigations swirling around his administration.

“I think that he doesn’t quite understand the role that he has to play here,” Zeldin explained. “He can’t be involved in the Justice Department and the FBI at a policy level. He can set national law enforcement policy and nothing will interfere with that, but what he can’t do is interfere with ongoing criminal investigations and especially those that impact him and his family.”

The discussion then turned to family member — by marriage — Kushner and whether he should be sleeping well at night.

CNN contributor John Avlon said Kushner is likely not feeling too comfortable.

“I’m not sure I’m qualified to talk about the sleep number of Kushner,” Avlon began with a smile, before mentioning the documents Kushner has been providing to investigators. “I think there are a lot of things for Jared, that should keep Jared Kushner up at night. From investigations into financing real estate entities, which his family has done, to questions about the advice he gave in the White House, particularly around the Comey firing.”

Zeldin then jumped in to give his professional opinion.

“I don’t disagree with that,” he explained. “I think especially we learned from the Manafort investigation and indictment that the financial dealings of these guys, Trump, Cohen, Kushner — they are all on Mueller’s table. There is no New York Times red line that personal financial dealings are off the table. I don’t know that there’s much to be said about Kushner and his role in the firing of Comey.”

“I think, if Kushner is not sleeping soundly, it’s financial and it’s the data analytics relationship to the Facebook social media thing,” he continued. “They parallel one another. It could be completely coincidental, or there could be a connection. If there is a connection, it is not good for one’s sleep.”