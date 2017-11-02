Trump’s midnight rage tweet shows he’s having ‘complete breakdown’ over Russia probe: MSNBC’s Mika

https://www.rawstory.com/2017/11/trumps-midnight-rage-tweet-shows-hes-having-complete-breakdown-over-russia-probe-msnbcs-mika/

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski is growing increasingly worried about President Donald Trump’s mental state as the special counsel probe gathers evidence that his campaign team may have colluded with Russia.

She said the dead giveaway was Trump’s tweet just before midnight calling for the execution of a suspect 24 hours after the New York City truck rampage, which she said fit the “psychological profile of someone up all night freaking out.”

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! 32,40532,405 Replies



Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough agreed the president’s tweet violated historical norms and imperiled the prosecution, and they were troubled that Trump slurred the U.S. legal system as a “laughingstock.”

“There is a frightening arrogance happening here as we watch the feds close in on this president,” Brzezinski said. “Look at him, listen to him, listen to what he said about the legal system. Listen to what he said about the suspect, whether you are for or against the death penalty. Look at his behavior, look at his tweets before midnight. Something is going on here, and I think it might be a complete breakdown. I really do.”