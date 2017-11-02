Jeff Sessions (White Freemason) under fire after court documents reveal more lies he told Congress

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing renewed scrutiny for making false testimony to Congress regarding his activities during President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and White House transition, according to a report from CNN.

Court documents revealed by special counsel Robert Mueller this week show that Sessions was present for a March 2016 meeting at which he vetoed a suggestion that then-candidate Donald Trump meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. CNN said that Sessions declined to reveal his participation in the meeting “despite a persistent set of questions from Democrats and some Republicans about Russia during multiple hearings on Capitol Hill.”

“The new information,” wrote CNN’s Manu Raju, Evan Perez and Marshall Cohen, “is renewing attention to how forthcoming Sessions has been with Congress.”

On Monday, after Mueller’s office announced the indictments of former Trump 2016 chairman Paul Manafort and his aide Richard Gates, the special counsel revealed former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos attempted on multiple occasions to broker meetings between Kremlin-aligned operatives and officials on the Trump campaign.

A Senate source told CNN that lawmakers on both the Senate Intelligence and Judiciary Committees are expecting clarification from Sessions in the form of written amendment to his previous testimony or a fresh round of questioning.

When Sessions was questioned by senators in June, he claimed to have no knowledge of “anyone connected to the Trump campaign” communicating with Russian operatives, nor was he aware of “any type of interference with any campaign or election in the United States.”

The attorney general was forced to recuse himself on any investigations involving Russia and its attempts to meddle in the 2016 election after he was caught perjuring himself with regards to a number of meetings and conversations with Russian officials that he failed to disclose under questioning.

Sessions had meetings with Russian ambassador to the U.S. — and purported spy master and recruiter — Sergei Kislyak that he later lied about under oath.