Lebanese media: Israel bombed weapons depot in Syria

Israeli jets destroyed a weapons facility in western Syria on Wednesday night, according to Lebanese media.

The Syrian army’s 72nd Brigade was said to have fired anti-aircraft missiles at the Israeli Air Force jets, though there were no reports of planes being shot down.

The IDF refused to comment on the alleged strike, in accordance with its policy not to acknowledge raids across the border.

Some Lebanese media identified the target as a weapons warehouse, while others said it was a manufacturing facility. There was no immediate mention of who operated it.

However, Israel has said repeatedly that it will thwart attempts by the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group to acquire advanced weaponry.

According to the Lebanon 24 outlet, the Israeli jets carried out the strike from eastern Lebanese airspace.

The target of the alleged strike was said to be in Syria’s Homs governorate, between the city of the same name and Damascus.

Lebanese citizens in the city of Baalbek, near the Syrian border, reported hearing loud explosions.

Earlier in the night, residents of eastern Lebanon reported seeing Israeli jets flying overhead.

In March, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman threatened that if the Syrian military fired its air defenses at Israeli jets “we will destroy them without the slightest hesitation.”

Last month, the IDF bombed a Syrian anti-aircraft battery after it fired an interceptor missile at an Israeli reconnaissance plane that Israel says was flying over Lebanon.