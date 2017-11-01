Harvest of Despair: The Forgotten Genocide of Ukrainians by Jewish Communists in 1933

http://www.renegadetribune.com/harvest-despair-forgotten-genocide-ukrainians-communists-1933/

This is the story of 7 to 10 million murdered Ukrainians, starved to death and forced into cannibalism on Stalin’s order by his minion in the Ukraine Lazar Kagonovich in the years 1933-34. This is what happened to Eastern Europeans that resisted annexation by the USSR’s “worker’s paradise”. There are no memorials built in foreign countries to the victims of this genocide, as there are for the victims of other well publicized genocides, such as is the case with “the holocaust”. There are no Hollywood movies made to immortalize this peoples suffering or even the memory of their passing.

There is just this one old and poor quality documentary.