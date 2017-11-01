3 Are Dead in Shooting at a Colorado Walmart

THORNTON, Colo. — A gunman opened fire at a Walmart here on Wednesday evening, striking multiple people, the police said. Three victims were confirmed dead, including a woman who died after being taken to the hospital.

It was unclear whether the gunman was among those shot.

The Thornton Police Department confirmed the shooting on Twitter at 6:27 p.m. local time and urged people to stay away from the area. Shortly after 9 p.m., the department tweeted that it was reviewing security footage and interviewing witnesses to get a description of the suspect. No one was in custody, a police spokesman, Matt Barnes, told 9News Denver.

Hayne Rucker and Aaron Stephens said they had been checking out near the front of the Walmart when they heard a loud bang that echoed through the aisles. Two gunshots followed, and then three or four more in quick succession, they said.

“I just tore towards the door,” Mr. Rucker said.

Gonzalo Benitez, a construction worker, said he had been buying food for his family when he heard six or seven gunshots and customers began screaming.

“A lot of people crying, running fast,” Mr. Benitez, 44, said. “I see a couple of people on the floor.”

He and other customers rushed through the aisles to a rear exit door, he said, and had to pound against it to force it open.

