https://www.timesofisrael.com/russia-says-its-sub-fired-missiles-at-is-in-syria/

The Russian military said that one of its submarines has launched cruise missiles at the Islamic State jihadist group in eastern Syria.

The Defense Ministry said that the Veliky Novgorod submarine on Tuesday launched three cruise missiles at IS facilities in the province of Deir Ezzor.

It said in a statement the missiles destroyed IS command facilities, fortified positions and an ammunition depot near the town of Abu-Kemal. The ministry said that it was the fourth time in two months that the submarine fired missiles at IS positions in Syria.

The Russian military has backed the Syrian army offensive in eastern Syria with intensive airstrikes and cruise missile launches.