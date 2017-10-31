Rabbinical Child Rape

http://www.renegadetribune.com/rabbinical-child-rape/

 

Why have we not heard nearly as much about the scandals within the jewish religious community as compared to the Catholic church? And why does our society, which is supposedly concerned with the well-being of jews, allow jewish boys to have their genitals mutilated and then sucked right after they are born, before then being sent off to be raped by rabbis who are protected through their own police system? Is this sexual trauma experienced at a young age one of the reasons adult jews have such a preponderance of psychopathy?

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s