MSM Spin Kevin Spacey Child Molestation Accusations, Focus On His ‘Emotional’ Coming Out

Renegade Editor’s Note: This is another case where the industry insiders knew all about the abuser, but did nothing to stop him.

Third Position @Third_Position Family Guy makes reference to Kevin Spacey molesting kids 12 years ago. Seth McFarlane knew. Everyone knew. Hollywood is a cess pit. 1111 Replies



210210 likes

Now the story is being spun to place the blame on “Nazis”, as Kevin Spacey’s brother is claiming their father was a Nazi child rapist, and this is the reason Kevin acted the way he did. I bet all of the jewish child rapists in Hollywood are still affected by their residual Holyhoax trauma and should not be blamed for any of their crimes either. Roman Polanski, Harvey Weinstein, Bryan Singer, Woody Allen, etc. – they are all just poor victims in this!

By Chris Menahan

Major media outlets downplayed allegations that Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey tried to molest a 14-year-old boy by instead focusing on Spacey’s “emotional” coming out.

Buzzfeed reported Sunday night that actor Anthony Rapp said a 26-year-old Spacey invited him over to his house when he was a child and attempted to have sex with him.

Spacey responded to the news by posting a quasi-“apology” on Twitter claiming he didn’t “remember the encounter,” but if it did happen it was because he was drunk. He also said he’s had lots of “romantic encounters” with “men” throughout his life and announced he’s now decided to openly “live as a gay man.”

ABC News chose to report the news as an “emotional” coming out story in their headline, ignoring the child molestation angle entirely.

Reuters and the New York Daily News similarly reported the story as a “coming out.”





ABC News eventually changed their headline after mass backlash and Reuters did the same.

This article originally appeared on Information Liberation.