Spanish prosecutors seek charges against Catalan ex-leaders

MADRID, Spain — Spain’s chief public prosecutor said Monday that his office is seeking charges including rebellion against the now-deposed leaders of Catalonia following last week’s declaration of independence by the region’s parliament.

Jose Manuel Maza said that the former leaders, dismissed by the Madrid government on Friday, are suspected of “sedition, embezzlement of funds and abuse of authority.” A court now has to decide whether to accept the charges.

The crimes can be punished, respectively, with up to 30, 15 and six years in prison under Spanish laws.

Maza said he would ask the judges for preventive measures against the officials, but didn’t specify if those would include their immediate arrest and being sent to jail while awaiting trial.

He said one lawsuit seeks charges for ousted Catalan officials in the country’s National Court. That includes regional leader Carles Puigdemont and his No. 2 official, Oriol Junqueras, although Maza didn’t name them.

Maza said that a second lawsuit concerning members of the governing body of Catalonia’s parliament, including Speaker Carme Forcadell, was filed in the country’s Supreme Court.

Some elected officials in Spain, including regional lawmakers, enjoy a degree of immunity before courts and can only be tried in the highest court.

Maza spelled out the charges in a brief appearance before cameras in Madrid. He took no questions from reporters.