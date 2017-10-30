Follow the Money: Who’s Really Behind the Nov. 4 Refuse Fascism Protest

Though there are many valid, reasoned arguments one could make for the removal of members of the Team Trump, if not Trump himself, not one could be found on RefuseFascism.org. In sum, its primary complaint on the pages of its website smacks of Dem-driven agitprop surrounding faux claims about racism, migration, climate change, abortion and — a new one — “Christian fascism.”

Last February, Refuse Fascism took credit for shutting down Milo’s Berkeley event. As you may recall, protesters rioted. Fifteen buildings were vandalized and set on fire. One Trump supporter was attacked with shovels by a group of men clad in black, and he was shown on social media laying unconscious in the middle of the street. A female Trump supporter was blasted with pepper spray during a televised interview.

But really, the most interesting thing on the RefuseFascism.org website is its “Donate” page. In the first paragraph, we see that addition to donating via Paypal, we can also send checks to RefuseFascism.org at 305 West Broadway #185, New York, NY 10013. A quick Internet search reveals this is the same address as The World Can’t Wait!, another political action group with a similar anit-war, pro-migration, pro-abortion agenda.

The second paragraph of the RefuseFascism.org donation page states:

To support our educational activities and make a tax-deductible donation by mail, make your check out to Alliance for Global Justice” (our fiscal sponsor; you can use the abbreviation AFGJ), designate Refuse Fascism in the memo and mail to the address above. RefuseFascism.org is a fiscally sponsored project of the Alliance for Global Justice, a registered 501(c)3.

Similarly, The World Can’t Wait! donation page refers us to Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), and it states, “World Can’t Wait is a project of our fiscal sponsor, the Alliance for Global Justice, a registered 501(c)3.”

So what or who is the Alliance for Global Justice? Well, this is where it gets interesting. It — along the with Nicaragua Network — is a group of pro-communists, Marxists and socialists that provide the funding arm for a litany of international political action groups operating under familiar and unfamiliar names, such as the following:

African Awareness Association (Richmond, VA)

Alianza Indígena Sin Fronteras/Indigenous Alliance Without Borders

American Jews for a Just Peace Boston (Boston, MA)

Anarchists Against the Wall (AATW)

Asamblea de Base

Bil’in Center for Joint Struggle

Black Movement Law Project

Black Trans Media

CAMEF (Cameroon)

Change-Links Newspaper (Los Angeles)

Chico Mendes Reforestation Project

Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox

Conversion to Reclaim Earth in the Americas (CREA)

Denver Justice Project

DC African American Legacy Foundation

Dialect of the Diaspora (Tucson)

Eritye Papa Desalin

Friends of Asociación de Trabajadores Campesinos

Friends of the Congo

Gays Against Guns DC

Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees

Hands Up United

Homeless Advocacy Coalition (Pennsylvania)

IndyOWS (Indiana Occupy Wall Street)

InterOccupy

Jericho Movement

Juthour Arboretum (Ramallah)

Lazos de Dignidad

LGBT Freedom and Asylum Network

LGBT Voice

Maypop Collective for Climate and Economic Justice

Mossadegh Project

Movement for Black Lives Fund

National Immigrant Solidarity Network

National Immigrant Youth Alliance (NIYA)

Nija’nu Apoyando a Nuestros Abuelos A.C.

Occucards.com

Occupy Tucson

Occupy Wall Street Screenprinters

Partnership for a New Haiti

Pan-African Roots

People’s Media Center (Washington, DC)

Popular Resistance

Social Justice Action Center

¡S! l Solidarity Ignite

Ta’ayush

U.N.I.D.O.S. (United Nondiscriminatory Individuals Demanding Our Studies) (Tucson)

Indeed, AFGJ is a self-proclaimed “think tank” and 501(c)(3) pass-through organization for 85 groups, many of them foreign. In 2016, they corralled more than $2.2 million in donations — and George Soros is one of the organization’s primary benefactors. As DiscoverTheNetworks.org reports:

The leadership of AFGJ:

Chuck Kaufman, a veteran Nicaragua Network operative who helped establish the ANSWER Coalition and condemns “the culture of U.S. militarism,” has been one of of AfGJ’s two national co-coordinators since 2003. He also has been active for many years in anti-war protests and Latin American “Solidarity” networks. Kaufman’s fellow national co-coordinator at AfGJ from 2003-17 was Katherine Hoyt, a longtime activist with the Sandinista National Liberation Front, a Nicaraguan revolutionary Marxist group. When the Sandinistas mobilized against the Somoza government in 1979, Hoyt and her husband permitted the Sandinista guerrillas to stockpile Molotov cocktails in the couple’s home in Nicaragua. “After the coup” in that country, says the Capital Research Center, “Hoyt went to work for the Sandinista government, ultimately working as a translator for the national legislature.” … By no means are Hoyt and Kaufman the only leftist radicals to hold key positions with the Alliance for Global Justice. Consider, for example, AfGJ employee James Jordan. After he visited Communist Cuba twice in 2015, Jordan sought to dispel what he characterized as the persistent “myths” that “have been the driving force shaping U.S. policy towards Cuba” – namely, the notion that Cuba does not permit its people to have any freedom of religion or freedom of speech. “I can say categorically in both of my visits that I saw absolutely no evidence of any kind of suppression of the right to worship, or not to worship, as one pleased,” said Jordan. With regard to freedom of speech, Jordan stated: “I did hear dissent openly expressed [in Cuba]. More often I heard nuanced criticisms of the government made by persons who were nonetheless supportive, but they recognized some problems and had ideas on how to make things better.” … Stansfield Smith, a committed Marxist who frequently contributes material to AfGJ’s website, visited yet another Communist country – North Korea – in 2013. Following that trip, Smith claimed that the blame for international tensions regarding North Korea’s nuclear weapons program could ultimately be traced to the hostility and duplicity of the United States, South Korea, and Japan. …

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist and was republished with permission.

Renegade Editor’s Note: There is a “solar storm” drill by the Department of Defense planned for the same time as Antifa’s uprising.

Advertisements

Post to Cancel

Send to Email Address Your Name Your Email Address Cancel Post was not sent - check your email addresses! Email check failed, please try again Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.