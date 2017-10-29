WEST BANK GRAFFITI DEPICTS NETANYAHU AND TRUMP LOCKING LIPS

 

http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/LOOK-West-Bank-graffiti-depicts-Netanyahu-and-Trump-locking-lips-508730

 

A massive mural of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump engaged in a passionate kiss was unveiled this morning, painted on the West Bank security barrier near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Australian graffiti artist Lushsux has previously used the barrier as a canvas; his earlier works lampooned Mark Zuckerberg, Hillary Clinton, and Larry David.

The mural features speech bubbles above Netanyahu and Trump’s heads. Netanyahu’s likeness says, “Thanks for the wall, Trumpy pumpkin,” while Trump is depicted stating: “And you will always come first my love.”

 

